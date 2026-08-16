Storms sweep into DC area with damaging wind, flash flooding

Multiple rounds of thunderstorms could bring damaging winds, flash flooding and a brief tornado to the D.C. region through Sunday night.

A round of potentially severe thunderstorms is rolling toward the D.C. area Sunday evening, bringing the threat of damaging winds, torrential rain, flash flooding and even a few tornadoes.

The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for D.C. and parts of Maryland and Northern Virginia until 3 a.m. Monday.

According to the NWS, multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms could bring a widespread 1 to 2 inches of rain, with localized totals of 2 to 4 inches in areas hit by repeated storms. Flooding is possible in low-lying and flood-prone areas.

A severe thunderstorm watch is also in effect until 11 p.m. for the District and a wide swath of Maryland, Northern Virginia and the surrounding region. Storms are expected to come through in waves before gradually winding down after midnight.

The unsettled weather won’t disappear completely Monday. A cold front slowly moving through the region could trigger another shower or strong thunderstorm as temperatures climb into the low to mid-90s.

Tuesday should bring a break, with mostly sunny skies, slightly lower humidity and highs in the upper 80s. The chance for thunderstorms returns Wednesday night and Thursday.

Forecast

Waves of thunderstorms will push across our area over the next several hours. Storms may produce damaging winds, and heavy rain may lead to flash flooding. There is a risk of a few tornadoes. Storms will diminish after midnight. There will be a continuing chance of a shower or a strong thunderstorm Monday as a cold front slowly moves through the area. Tuesday will be a hot day, but the humidity will be a little lower. A chance of thunderstorms returns to the forecast Wednesday night and Thursday.

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH UNTIL 11 p.m.

TONIGHT: Scattered thunderstorms. Storms may produce damaging winds and torrential rainfall. There is a risk of a tornado. Showers and storms will diminish after midnight. Lows upper 60s to lower 70s

MONDAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid. A chance of a shower or strong thunderstorm. Highs 90 to 95

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and a little less humid. Highs 85 to 90

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and hot. A chance of a thunderstorm after sunset. Highs around 90

THURSDAY: Showers and thunderstorms. Highs 85 to 90

Current conditions

WTOP’s Will Vitka and Catherine Chen contributed to this report.

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