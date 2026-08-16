Preservationists raise concerns about Freedom 250 Grand Prix’s damage on historic murals

Preservationists are raising concerns that the upcoming Freedom 250 Grand Prix could put historic murals inside a federal building along the race route at risk.

The National Museum of the American Indian being fenced off. (WTOP/José Umaña) The National Museum of the American Indian being fenced off. (WTOP/José Umaña) In a letter to the General Services Administration, Mary Okin expressed concerns about potential damage to the Wilbur J. Cohen Building and the historic murals inside during the upcoming Freedom 250 Grand Prix.

Okin is the assistant director of the Living New Deal, a nonprofit that documents New Deal-era history and public works. She said two of the murals are of particular concern.

“One is called Security of the Family, and one is called The Wealth of the Nation, and these are artworks that celebrate American prosperity and American financial security as a result of Social Security and the New Deal more broadly, which was designed to help ordinary families recover from the Great Depression,” Okin said.

She’s calling on the General Services Administration (GSA) to take additional steps to protect the areas of concern.

“We’ve asked the government to install sound and vibration barriers,” she said.

The GSA said it reviewed the route and does not expect the nearby areas to be affected.

“GSA reviewed the proposed route for potential impact on our nearby assets and identified no areas of concern. Like millions of other Americans, we fully support the patriotic celebrations happening in our nation’s capital, including the Freedom250 Grand Prix,” a GSA spokesperson said.

“I certainly hope that I’m wrong and we’re wrong, and that the murals stay intact, obviously. But I don’t know that this is worth the risk,” Okin said.

The National Gallery of Art told WTOP it is also working to secure historic works of art.

“In preparation for the Freedom 250 Grand Prix, the National Gallery conducted an extensive vibration study, and based on the results, we have implemented a set of measures to ensure the safety of our staff, visitors, collection and facilities during the race. While we are not releasing the specifics, I can share that any such measures are only being taken out of an abundance of caution,” said Chris Abanavas, a spokesperson for the National Gallery of Art.

The Smithsonian has also announced modifications at some museums during the Freedom 250 Grand Prix.

The museum will only be accessible to Stripes Ticket Area ticket holders on August 22–23. On August 21–23, visitors must obtain a same-day museum pass using the QR code posted on signs outside the museum. Passes will not be available in advance.

The museum will only be accessible to Stripes Ticket Area ticket holders on August 22–23. Visitors will not need a museum timed-entry pass.

The museum will only be accessible to Stars Ticket Area ticket holders on August 22–23. Visitors will not need a museum timed-entry pass.

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