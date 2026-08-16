‘Great time to explore the city’: Virginia’s Alexandria Restaurant Week gets underway

The Alexandria Restaurant Week in Virginia runs until Aug. 23 and brings a mix of new eateries to the event's 2026 iteration.

More than 75 restaurants are participating in the Alexandria Restaurant Week in Virginia, bringing a variety of options to residents wanting to expand their taste buds.

The event, which features new participating restaurant, runs until Aug. 23.

“We have a few new spots joining us. A restaurant called Umaya Sushi in the West End, Da Kao Thai Eatery is a new restaurant participating this year,” Andrew Postal, the director of communications with Visit Alexandria, told WTOP.

“It’s a really great time to explore the city, and if you really want to squeeze that last bit of summer.”

Postal said Restaurant Week has something for everyone, with some offerings under $50.

“The prix fixe dinner menus are at $35, $45 and $55 per person, and there are special offerings at participating fast casual restaurants throughout the city,” he said.

In its 2025 annual report, Visit Alexandria announced that tourism spending from travelers living more than 50 miles away grew to $1 billion for the first time in history.

Leaders hope that trend will continue following recent events that attracted many visitors.

“You know, we’ve really had a banner summer with America 250 and the World Cup converging in Alexandria,” Postal said. “So it’s just been a really busy time in the city, and we’ve just been really excited by all of the amazing folks who’ve come to visit and experience those two events this summer.”

Alexandria’s sidewalk sale is also underway Sunday and includes dozens of boutiques.

View the menus here.

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