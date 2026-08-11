Scattered storms, flash flooding threat continue across DC region

Scattered storms could bring damaging winds and flash flooding to the D.C. region through midweek as a heat alert remains in effect.

Another unsettled summer day is ahead across the D.C. region, with warm temperatures, slightly lower humidity than Monday, and scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Morning clouds and early rain may help limit the severe weather threat later Tuesday, though conditions could still change. Keep an umbrella handy and stay alert for storms.

7News First Alert Meteorologist Eileen Whelan said the D.C. region remains under a Level 1 out of 5 severe weather risk, with damaging wind gusts the primary threat from any stronger storms. More widespread severe weather is expected across the Ohio Valley and southwestern Virginia, which could affect travel plans. Away from storms, expect a mix of clouds and sun with highs near 90.

In the District, Mayor Muriel Bowser has activated a heat alert through 8 a.m. Thursday.

Showers and thunderstorms may linger into the evening before gradually diminishing overnight. Localized flooding is possible where storms repeatedly move over the same areas.

Whelan said the unsettled pattern that brought torrential rain and high winds during Monday’s afternoon commute will continue through midweek, with additional rounds of showers and thunderstorms possible Wednesday and Thursday.

Monday’s high winds knocked down trees, damaged homes and knocked out power for thousands across the D.C. region. In Gaithersburg, Maryland, high winds caused scaffolding to become loose, and two construction workers were blown around in the storm while they were suspended about nine stories, Montgomery County Fire and EMS said.

Update:9701 Fields Rd- @mcfrs evaluated the two construction workers. They declined transport and were not injured but shaken up after flying around 9 stories on a unsecured scaffolding. The scaffolding is now secured and @mcfrs has left the scene in care of building management. pic.twitter.com/t7gzeDXFGn — Pazos@mcfrsPIO (@DavidPazos15) August 10, 2026



The workers escaped by breaking into an apartment window and were not injured, but were “shaken up,” the department said.

The National Weather Service said an active pattern for afternoon and evening storms is expected for the next several days, with highs in the 80s to low 90s, damaging wind gusts and instances of flash flooding possible.

By Friday, a slow-moving cold front may bring slightly cooler temperatures and lower humidity, though storm chances are expected to continue.

WTOP’s Thomas Robertson contributed to this report.

Forecast

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Chance for rain, storms. Highs between 87 and 92.

Winds: West 5-10 mph

TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy. Isolated shower, storm. Lows in the 70s.

Winds: West 5-10 mph

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, chance for thunderstorms. Highs between 85 and 90.

Winds: West 5-10 mph

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, chance for showers and storms. Highs between 85 and 90.

Winds: Northwest 5-10 mph

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, chance for storms. Highs between 85 and 90.

Winds: Light and variable

Current conditions

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