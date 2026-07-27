Monday afternoon, evening thunderstorms could produce damaging wind gusts for DC area

These storms could become strong to severe as damaging wind gusts are the primary threat.

File photo of tourists struggling against the wind and rain while visiting the nation's capital. (Getty/Win McNamee) File photo of tourists struggling against the wind and rain while visiting the nation's capital. (Getty/Win McNamee) A mix of sun and clouds will make way for the possibility of stray showers and thunderstorms across the D.C. area Monday during the afternoon and evening hours.

These storms could become strong to severe as damaging wind gusts are the primary threat. The Storm Prediction Center places most of the D.C. region under a Marginal Risk (Level 1 of 5) for severe weather.

“Anything that does develop may contain some brief heavier downpours,” 7News First Alert Meteorologist Steve Rudin said.

Other than that, skies will become partly cloudy with temperatures falling through the 80s and into the upper 70s.

Rudin added that shower and storm chances will continue during the evening and into the overnight, even though it’ll be limited.

But commuters beware: when you head to work Tuesday, there will be a great will bring a greater chance for showers and thunderstorms, some of which could become severe with damaging winds and heavy rainfall, according to the National Weather Service. As a result, the entire region is under a Slight Risk (Level 2 of 5).

Highs will reach the lower to middle 80s with very humid conditions. You should have an umbrella on hand, have extra time to travel and stay weather aware.

Even though there’s a shot of a lingering shower or thunderstorm Wednesday, it will be mostly dry.

It will be partly sunny with lower humidity, as temperatures will be in the middle 80s and a gusty northwest wind that may reach 20 to 25 mph.

More comfortable weather is coming Thursday with a ton of sunshine, lower humidity and temperatures in the low to mid-80s.

FORECAST

MONDAY NIGHT:

Stray showers, storms

Temperatures: 80s to 70s

Winds: Southwest 5-10 mph

OVERNIGHT:

Partly to mostly cloudy, isolated showers, storms

Lows: 68-75

Winds: South 5 mph

TUESDAY: WEATHER ALERT

Rain, storms likely, risk for strong PM storms

Highs: 80-85

Winds: Southwest 10-20 mph

WEDNESDAY:

Mostly cloudy, breezy, isolated shower, storm

Highs: 82-87

Winds: Northwest 5-15, Gusts 20-25 mph

THURSDAY:

Mostly sunny, breezy

Highs: 80-85

Winds: Northwest 5-15, Gusts 20-25 mph

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