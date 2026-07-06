Afternoon storms bring flood risk to DC region Monday

Heavy rainstorms could bring flooding to the D.C. area Monday as souplike humidity swallows the region.

The oppressive, triple-digit heat wave that hung over the D.C. region has come to an end, but the chance for dangerous weather remains a possibility Monday.

The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for the region until midnight. The advisory extends from Cecil County, Maryland, in the east to Morgan County, West Virginia, in the west and from Baltimore County in the north to Albermarle County, Virginia, in the south.

“Scattered showers and storms later today could produce downpours that could lead to flash flooding and also damaging wind gusts,” 7News First Alert Meteorologist Eileen Whelan said.

Some storms could be strong enough to produce damaging winds and very heavy rain that could continue to flash flooding threat.

Thunderstorms are also a possibility Monday afternoon.

“Pockets of moderate to heavy rainfall with rates of 1-2 inches an hour. Also could be looking at some embedded thunderstorms with gusty winds and frequent thunder and lightening,” 7News First Alert Meteorologist Steve Rudin said.

There’s a chance of storms again on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Temperatures will range in the 80s and 90s Monday, and forecasters expect humidity to remain high — with dew point temperatures in the 70s. The District continues to encourage residents to stay hydrated, take breaks in air-conditioned spaces and check on vulnerable neighbors.

Forecast

FLOOD WATCH UNTIL MIDNIGHT

MONDAY EVENING:

Scattered showers and storms

Temperatures: 80s to 70s

Winds: Northeast 5-10 mph

Unsettled weather continues as showers and storms move across the DMV. Some storms could be on the strong side capable of producing damaging winds and very heavy rain that could continue to the flash flooding threat. A FLOOD WATCH has been posted and extends through the evening hours for all areas inside and around the beltway, and along the I-81 corridor.

OVERNIGHT:

Lingering showers

Lows: 68-75

Winds: Northeast 5 mph

Thunderstorm chances will continue through 9 p.m. with rain chances decreasing by, or shortly after, midnight. It will remain cloudy and humid overnight with low temperatures falling into the upper 60s in the suburbs to middle 70s downtown. Areas of patchy fog may develop, so watch for reduced visibility. Pavement will remain damp, so be mindful of slick surfaces.

TUESDAY:

Mostly cloudy, chance showers, storms

Highs: 82-85

Winds: Northeast 5-10 mph

The active weather pattern rolls on with clouds, high humidity, and rain/storm chances. Afternoon high temperatures will be cooler-than-average with highs in the 80s. Showers and storms will likely develop at some point throughout the day, but there will also be a lot of dry time for your outdoor activities. Humidity levels will remain high, so the stickiness factor will be in play. With the high humidity, any storms that develop could contain heavy rainfall that could lead to isolated flash flooding.

WEDNESDAY:

Partly sunny, chance for storms

Highs: 82-85

Winds: Northeast 5-10 mph

The rinse and repeat weather pattern rolls on with high humidity, more clouds than sun, and chances for showers and storms at any point throughout the day. There is a slightly lower chance for rain midweek, so that may bode better for your outdoor plans. With the continued high humidity and chance for slow-moving storms, isolated instances of flash flooding will be possible.

THURSDAY:

Chance showers and storms

Highs: Upper 80s

Winds: South 5-10 mph

Temperatures begin to climb again with highs approaching 90 under a mix of sun and clouds. A typical summertime pattern develops with scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms. Not everyone will see rain, but any storm will be capable of brief heavy downpours and lightning.

FRIDAY:

Scattered showers, storms possible

Highs: Near 90

Winds: Southwest 5-10 mph

Warm and more humid conditions continue with afternoon highs around 90. Expect a mix of sun and clouds followed by scattered late-day showers and thunderstorms. Storms should remain fairly typical for July, but locally heavy rain and gusty winds will once again be possible.

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