July 4 events will keep Reagan National flights grounded most of the day, airports authority says

No planes will take off or land at Reagan National Airport on July 4 after noon, Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority said Tuesday.

No planes will take off or land at Reagan National Airport on July 4 after noon, Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority said Tuesday.

No flights are scheduled during that time, and terminal services will be limited until flights resume July 5, the authority said in a passenger advisory.

In addition, flight operations will be suspended for several hours in the early afternoon of July 3.

The airports authority advised travelers to monitor the status of their flights during events, including July 4 and the America 250 celebration this summer, since many include military flyovers, fireworks and parachute jumps.

Airlines have already adjusted flight schedules for some events, the airports authority said, such as the opening of the Great American State Fair on June 24 and 25, the July 4 fireworks and the Aug. 22-23 Grand Prix near the National Mall.

Additional temporary holds, due to the celebrations or the weather, could also delay passengers.

The July 3 and 4 aerial rehearsals, performances and fireworks will have the most significant impacts on travelers through Reagan National, the airports authority said. Other airspace closures, it said, are expected to have a limited duration and impact.

Here are some of the dates mentioned in the airports authority advisory:

June 24-25 Great American State Fair opening

June 28 Military Appreciation Day

July 3-4 Independence Day rehearsals and celebrations

July 10 Great American State Fair closeout flyover and parachute jump

Aug. 22-23 Grand Prix near the National Mall

Travelers can visit flyreagan.com or check with their airlines for updates.

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