LIVE RESULTS: DC primary election 2026

D.C. voters will choose a new mayor, delegate to Congress, attorney general and several new council members.

Follow WTOP’s team coverage of the D.C. primary online, on air at 103.5 FM or on the WTOP News app.

Primary Election Day is set to mark the beginning of the biggest shake-up in D.C. politics in decades. During this election cycle, voters in the District will choose a new mayor for the first time in 12 years, pick a new delegate to Congress after Eleanor Holmes Norton’s 36-year run, select an attorney general and new council members.

Polls are open Tuesday, June 16, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

See live results as they come in.

Mayor

The Republican Party did not field a candidate for mayor; Robert Gross is running uncontested as a candidate of the D.C. Statehood Green Party.

Delegate to House of Representatives

Kymone Freeman is running uncontested as a candidate of the Statehood Green Party.

At-large council member

Democratic primary for full term

Wards 1, 5 and 6 council members

The Statehood Green Party has fielded uncontested candidate Jude Crannitch in Ward 1 and uncontested candidate Joyce Robinson-Paul in Ward 5.

Matt Frumin is running uncontested in Ward 3 as a candidate of the Democratic Party.

Attorney general

Special election: At-large council member



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