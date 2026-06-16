DC primary election results: Voters pick nominees for new mayor, delegate, AG

Voters in D.C. cast their ballots Tuesday in a primary election to decide party nominees in races for mayor, delegate to Congress, attorney general and several council seats.

Follow WTOP’s team coverage of the D.C. primary and Election 2026 online, on air at 103.5 FM or on the WTOP News app. See live results as they come in after polls close at 8 p.m.

Voters in D.C. cast their ballots Tuesday in a primary election to decide party nominees in races for mayor, delegate to Congress, attorney general and several council seats.

The winners of Democratic primaries in D.C. are all but assured to win in November, since nearly 75% of registered voters in the District are Democrats, according to the Independent Voter Project.

Janeese Lewis George and Kenyan McDuffie, who served together on the D.C. Council, emerged as the two favorites in the mayor’s race after Muriel Bowser announced she would not seek a fourth term.

Lewis George has laid out more ambitious plans to address affordability issues, including expanding access to universal childcare and developing 72,000 units of housing, a plan McDuffie called unrealistic and just rhetoric.

Meanwhile, McDuffie has pitched plans he’s promised to deliver and has focused on the issue of public safety, pushing for curfew measures Lewis George is against and saying he’d increase funding and staffing for D.C.’s police department.

The race for D.C.’s delegate to Congress was also something of a two-horse race between current council members Robert White and Brooke Pinto, though polling ahead of election day indicated White had a significant edge.

In the race for attorney general, incumbent Brian Schwalb is facing a single Democratic challenger, J.P. Szymkowicz.

New mayor for first time in 12 years

Lewis George had the edge over McDuffie in the mayor’s race in available polling data before election day, holding a five-point edge in City Cast D.C.’s poll published in May.

She’s in the middle of her second term as Ward 4’s council member, and previously served in the D.C. Office of the Attorney General as assistant attorney general in the juvenile section of the public safety division.

McDuffie is a more experience D.C. council member, serving for more than 13 years before resigning last year to pursue his mayoral run. Previously, he also worked as a prosecutor and later served in former President Barack Obama’s Justice Department.

The successor to DC’s ‘Warrior on the Hill’

It’s been even longer since D.C. had a new delegate to Congress — 36 years, to be exact.

With the exit of Eleanor Holmes Norton, White and Pinto are the frontrunners in a field of five Democratic candidates.

Pinto is also in the middle of her second term on the D.C. Council, serving as chair of the Committee on the Judiciary and Public Safety. Before that, she worked in the D.C. Office of the Attorney General.

White has served on the D.C. Council for nine years and has previously served as legislative counsel to Norton and as director of community outreach for the D.C. Office of the Attorney General.

Challenge to DC’s attorney general

Schwalb is wrapping up his first term as D.C. attorney general. Before assuming the office in 2023, Schwalb served as a trial attorney at the U.S. Department of Justice, then entered private practice and ascended to Venable’s firm-wide vice chairman and partner-in-charge of Venable’s D.C. office.

His challenger, Szymkowicz, of Szymkowicz & Szymkowicz law firm in D.C., has served as an Advisory Neighborhood Commissioner for Foxhall for seven years and has made campaign promises to crack down on crime, predatory landlords and go after those with unpaid traffic violations.

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