Heavy rain, possible storms could make for a wet Wednesday in DC area

Parts of the D.C. area could see thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon and evening as wet weather makes its way through the area.

Parts of the D.C. area could see thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon and evening as wet weather makes its way through the area.

Any severe weather that pops up isn’t expected to be widespread.

“Unsettled weather continues this afternoon with pockets of moderate to heavy rain along with a few embedded thunderstorms, could find a few stronger storms with gusty winds and heavy downpours,” said 7News First Alert Meteorologist Steve Rudin.

Make sure you have your rain gear handy for your Wednesday plans.

“Showers will continue through the afternoon hours, maybe a few rumbles of thunder this evening, about three tenths to maybe over a half inch of some much needed rain,” said 7News First Alert Meteorologist Eileen Whelan.

Temperatures will get into the mid to upper 60s, and then rain will taper off before midnight. Whelan said we should see partly to mostly cloudy skies overnight Thursday.

Temperatures should hover in the 60s with a nice breeze.

It’ll get chillier over the weekend, but temperatures are expected to be in the 70s next week.

Full forecast

WEDNESDAY EVENING:

Areas of rain. Scattered storms

Highs: 60s

Winds: Southeast 5-15 mph

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

Lingering shower/Storms end

Lows: 48-55

Winds: Northwest 10-15, Gusts to 25 mph

THURSDAY:

Mostly sunny. Breezy

Highs: 65-70

Winds: Northwest 10-20 mph

Gusts: 30 mph

FRIDAY:

Partly sunny. Evening rain chance

Highs: 60-65

Winds: Northwest 5-10 mph

SATURDAY:

Mostly cloudy

Highs: 55-60

Winds: Northwest 10-15 mp

SUNDAY:

Partly to mostly sunny

Highs: around 65

Winds: Southeast 5-10 mph

Current conditions

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