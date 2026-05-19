‘It’s putrid!’: Glen Echo residents press officials after Potomac River sewage spill

Residents raised concerns about odor and cleanup after a Potomac River sewage spill as officials said conditions are improving.

People affected by the massive raw sewage spill into the Potomac River earlier this year shared ongoing concerns at a public meeting in Glen Echo, Maryland, on Monday night.

About 75 people packed Glen Echo Town Hall in person, and more joined online. Many did not give their names but raised a range of concerns.

One man described the lingering smell of sewage: “I always open the window and it’s putrid!”

“Our hometown river deserves better and our communities do as well,” he added.

Another woman raised a similar concern: “It’s really bad. I’m smelling it from my car on Clara Barton and on the bridge.”

Officials said during the meeting that part of the ventilation system designed to neutralize odors is damaged. They outlined plans for a chemical dosing system upstream intended to reduce the smell.

Others complained about the cleanup process, with one attendee saying, “We’re extremely disappointed in the product and the process.”

David Gadis, CEO of D.C. Water, told the crowd he knows this was a “horrific incident.”

“We have done everything we can up to this date, and we will continue to hang in here,” he said.

Zachary Schafer, assistant secretary of Maryland Department of the Environment, told the crowd conditions in the river are improving.

“Overall bacteria levels, specifically e-coli, are very very low in the water column,” he said.

D.C. Water is seeking public input on its restoration plan, which can be viewed on its website.

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