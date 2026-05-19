DC area heats up, then cools fast as storms move in Wednesday

Near-record heat grips the D.C. area before storms arrive and temperatures drop sharply ahead of a cooler, unsettled Memorial Day weekend.

Tuesday marks Day 2 of a three-day heat wave across the D.C. area that began Monday. Highs in the low to mid-90s and a few upper 90s are possible in parts of the District, Northern Virginia and central Maryland.

Humidity will stay manageable, but it will feel hot, especially from noon through 5 p.m., according to 7News First Alert Meteorologist Eileen Whelan. She said an isolated afternoon storm is possible, bringing a quick downpour and gusty winds, though most areas stay dry.

National Weather Service Meteorologist Erik Taylor told WTOP record highs are within reach at Reagan National Airport (96 degrees, set in 1997), Dulles International Airport (92 degrees, set in 1997) and BWI Thurgood Marshall (98 degrees, set in 1962).

He advised people to stay hydrated if spending extended time outdoors.

Conditions should stay warm overnight, with lows in the upper 60s to mid-70s. Some spots may not fall below 70.

Wednesday brings more heat before storms increase late in the day ahead of a strong cold front. A few storms could turn strong to severe, with damaging winds and heavy rain. Taylor added that there’s a low-end risk (level 1 out of 5) for severe storms by afternoon and evening, with the main threats being damaging winds and hail.

He said the timing and intensity of the storms remain uncertain at this time, but multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms are possible between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.

A sharp cooldown follows, with highs only reaching the 60s or barely 70 by Thursday and Friday, Taylor said. Some spots may even struggle to reach 60 by the end of the week, marking a significant and rapid change from the heat now blanketing the D.C. area.

With “about 97% percent of the region … in severe drought,” Taylor said some much needed rain is forecast to fall later this week.

“We’re looking at anywhere between 1 and 3 inches, and some locations could even pick up 4 inches, by the time we get toward the end of the weekend and that will help us try to improve the drought conditions across the area.”

FULL FORECAST

TODAY: Partly cloudy. Isolated PM thunderstorms. Highs between 93 and 98.

Winds: Southwest 5-15 mph

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows between 67 and 75.

Winds: Southwest 5-15 mph

WEDNESDAY: WEATHER ALERT: Partly cloudy. PM rain and storms. Highs between 92 and 96.

Winds: Southwest 5-15 mph

THURSDAY: Cloudy, cooler, showers. Highs between 63 and 68.

Winds: Northeast 5-10 mph

MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Cooler and unsettled. Showers possible Saturday. Gradual warming Sunday with continued rain chances into Monday.

CURRENT CONDITIONS

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2026 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.