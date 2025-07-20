Evening Sunday storms possible for DC area as hot, muggy conditions persist

After flash flooding Saturday evening, the D.C. area could be in for more scattered showers and thunderstorms Sunday.

Throughout the day, conditions will be warm and muggy with temperatures potentially reaching the lower 90s, but there is a risk of severe thunderstorms in the afternoon with a 30% chance of rain.

7News First Alert meteorologist Jordan Evans said there will be “a mix of clouds and sunshine and hot temperatures,” with a heat index of up to 100 degrees.

Cooler temperatures will come Sunday night, so expect partly cloudy weather with lows in the lower 70s.

However, the rainy, cloudy weather won’t last forever.

A cold front will push through Sunday night, leading to clearer skies and much lower humidity for Monday and Tuesday.

Evans said Tuesday will be “the best day of the week,” with mostly sunny skies, 85-degree weather, and low humidity.

SUNDAY: Chance for showers

Highs: 80s

Winds: West 5-10 mph

Pop up showers and an isolated storm or two will fizzle out around sunset. Most stay dry, hot and partly cloudy.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy

Lows: 70-75

Winds: North 5-10 mph

A cold front slowly comes through the region with a wind direction change out of the north. Humidity levels begin to drop by sunrise.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny, less humid

Highs: 80-84

Winds: North 5-10 mph

Finally, a pleasant, mainly sunny summer day as the high humidity takes a break thanks to dew points falling into the low 60s. High temperatures should stay below normal in the low 80s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy

Highs: 82-85

Winds: Southeast 5-10 mph

The lower humidity continues for another day with partly cloudy skies and temperatures below normal in the middle 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy

Highs: 83-87

Winds: South 5-10 mph

Temperatures slowly rise but remain below normal with slightly higher humidity levels.

THURSDAY: Sunny

Highs: 87-92

Winds: South 5-10 mph

Mostly sunny and warmer. Heat index values will be in the mid to upper 90s.

