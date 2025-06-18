Scattered showers and thunderstorms in DC area Wednesday night

Severe thunderstorms warnings and flood watches are in effect for the D.C. area as storms roll through Wednesday afternoon.

As thunderstorms move through the D.C. region, expect partly cloudy skies Wednesday night with scattered showers and thunderstorms this evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

The National Weather Service said some thunderstorms produced heavy rainfall this evening.

A look at the warnings and watches in effect:

A flash flood warning is canceled for southeastern Montgomery County in Maryland. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.

Storms are expected to end by late Wednesday night.

In D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser activated a heat alert for the city on Thursday. Cooling centers and splash parks will be available to residents who need a respite from the heat.

Thursday could be the hottest, most humid day of the week with temperatures in the mid-90s with a heat index over 90. Potentially hazardous showers and storms will develop during the afternoon and into the evening, before coming to an end by Friday, the summer solstice.

“Thursday will look very similar to (Wednesday), with some sunshine to start and some very hot temperatures likely to reach the low 90s, before our next round of showers and storms develops. And this will actually be along a cold front,” 7News First Alert Meteorologist Mark Peña said.

A “heat dome” will blanket a majority of the East Coast and Midwest starting on Friday, before intensifying through the weekend. Friday will be drier and less humid but a high pressure will build heat into next week.

Sweat evaporates faster in dry climates compared to humid ones. This can be dangerous because it is easy to underestimate how dehydrated you are, according to Johns Hopkins University and the Johns Hopkins health system.

Forecast

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

Patchy Fog

Lows: 70-78

Winds: Southwest 5 mph

Dry weather is expected overnight, but the air will feel very thick with air temperatures and dew point temperatures in the 70s. Areas of patchy fog are possible by dawn.

THURSDAY: STORM ALERT

Hot and Very Humid

PM Showers, Storms

Highs: 88-95

Heat Index: 95-100

Winds: Southwest 5-15 mph

Hot, humid, and potentially stormy weather is expected, as our next weather-maker approaches. High temperatures will climb back into the low 90s with feels-like temperatures approaching the century mark. Scattered showers and storms will develop during the afternoon and evening hours. The Storm Prediction Center has us under a Level 2 out of 5 (Slight) risk. This means storms could contain damaging wind gusts, hail, and an isolated weak tornado. Flash flooding will also be possible in any heavy cells that develop.

FRIDAY:

Mostly Sunny, Less Humid

Highs: 85-88

Winds: West 5-10 mph

The summer solstice occurs at 10:41 p.m. marking the longest amount of daylight all year. Stellar summer weather is expected to kick off the season with sunshine, seasonably warm highs in the 80s, and lower humidity. Enjoy it because an intense heat wave will build heading into the weekend.

SATURDAY:

Sunny and Hot

Highs: 90-95

Winds: Southwest 5-10 mph

Sunny and getting hot. Humidity will be on the increase as the day progresses.

SUNDAY:

Mostly Sunny, Hot

Highs: 93-98

Winds: Southwest 5-10 mph

Heat and humidity will continue to build across the DMV Sunday with highs well into the 90s and feels like at or above 100 at times.

CURRENT CONDITIONS

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

