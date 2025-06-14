Rain on parade? DC military celebration in for splash Saturday

D.C. is playing host to tanks, trucks and military might Saturday for the Army's 250th birthday, but will it rain on the parade and dampen the pomp and circumstance? Here's what you need to know.

Watch a livestream of the military parade in celebration of the U.S. Army’s 250th anniversary on WTOP, Saturday, June 14. The feed will go live at 5:30 p.m.

D.C. is playing host to tanks, trucks and military might Saturday for the Army’s 250th birthday, but will it rain on the parade and dampen the pomp and circumstance? Here’s what you need to know.

Saturday will be warm and muggy with highs in the low to mid-80s. However, in the afternoon, showers and thunderstorms may bring heavy rain causing some flooding.

A flood watch is currently in effect for the D.C. area for Saturday until 11 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

“Storms will be slow movers, and there is a risk of very heavy rainfall through this evening…rainfall rates of 1 to 3 inches per hour are possible,” WTOP Meteorologist Mike Stinneford said. With the ground saturated from last night’s heavy rain, flash flooding may develop quickly under these thunderstorms.

Storms will taper off after midnight, with areas of low clouds and fog developing in the predawn hours of Sunday, according to Stinneford.

He also said incoming storms also have the potential to “produce damaging winds” across the area. “Look for the unsettled weather pattern to continue for the next several days,” Stinneford said.

Forecast

THIS EVENING: FLOOD ALERT UNTIL 11 P.M.

Showers & Storms

Temperatures: 70s

Winds: North 5 mph

Warm and muggy with showers and thunderstorms. Storms may produce damaging winds and flooding rainfall.

TONIGHT: Leftover Storms

Lows: 60-68

Winds: East 5-10 mph

Showers and a few thunderstorms, tapering off late.

TOMORROW: Scattered Storms

Highs: 67-73

Winds: East 10 mph

Muggy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

MONDAY: Showers

Highs: 73-77

Winds: Northeast 5-10 mph

Wet weather continues but begins to decrease in coverage as the weather-maker moves out of the region. Temperatures remain below average in the 70s.

TUESDAY: Isolated Storms

Highs: 80-84

Winds: South 5-10 mph

A risk of afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

WEDNESDAY: Chance for Storms

Highs: 80s

Winds: Southwest 5-10 mph

A risk of afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

Current weather

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.