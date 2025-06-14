Live Radio
Military might on display…

Military might on display during Army’s 250th birthday parade in DC

Abigail Constantino | aconstantino@wtop.com

June 14, 2025, 11:59 PM

Attendees share their thoughts on the DC military parade

Watch the coverage of the military parade in celebration of the U.S. Army’s 250th anniversary on WTOP. 

President Donald Trump, who celebrated his 79th birthday Saturday, glorified the American soldier and the pluck and grit of the members of the U.S. Army during a parade celebrating its 250th anniversary in D.C.

“Every country celebrates its victories and it’s about time we did, too,” Trump said before the crowd.

Flanked by first lady Melania Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, and surrounded by thousands of attendees, Trump watched from a special podium at the start of the parade as members of the Army’s parachute team The Golden Knights dropped against the backdrop of an overcast sky, colored smoke billowing behind them.

The parade, which was set to start at 6:30 p.m., was moved up as light rain began to fall.

What followed next was a showcase of the history of the Army, from its inception to the present. The cavalcade included planes, tanks, troops on horseback and other military vehicles, which passed by Trump, who at times stood and saluted as they went.

Parade and festival attendees gathered at the National Mall earlier Saturday before the parade.

“The crowd has picked up considerably as the events have gotten underway,” said WTOP’s Dan Ronan, who reported from the scene. He said there were military vehicles on display on the mall, including helicopters, which caught the curiosity of several people who went to take a peek.

Other activities during the festival included an endurance course, where a number of Army personnel performed going through the obstacles.

Despite security checkpoints throughout the festival area, Ronan said it was easy to get through.

Tom Aretz, who served in Vietnam, said he “came to honor my country, watching my 250th anniversary for my famed Army. We love the Army.”

Brandan Ellis told WTOP’s Jimmy Alexander: “I’ve worked probably 60 hours in the last few weeks, just come here, and you know, it means a great deal to me.”

It’s not a surprise that a lot of Americans turned out for the Army Parade, but there were also people from around the world.

Chitembo who works in DC is Zambian as are her two daughters, told WTOP that she appreciates the Army.

“They sacrifice a lot for everyone. They leave their families. They go through a lot of training. So if we can celebrate 250 years of the US Army, I need to be there and celebrate,” said Chitembo.

A concert at the Ellipse followed, as well as fireworks.

How many people were expected and how much did the parade cost?

The National Park Service issued a permit for 50,000 people for the festival along the National Mall, and a separate permit for 200,000 people for Saturday evening’s parade.

The Trump administration has been planning the event that aimed to recognize the military milestone. The parade is projected to cost between $25 million and $40 million.

Rep. Jamie Raskin, a Democrat representing Maryland’s 8th district, spoke at a “No Kings” rally in Philadelphia and had a message for Trump on his 79th birthday.

“President Donald Trump, happy 79th birthday. Sorry we couldn’t make it to your party, but we did pay for it. You are not our king and we are not your subjects. We will never be your subjects,” Raskin told the crowd.

Demonstrators protesting against Trump and his administration’s policies sprang up across neighborhoods in the D.C. area and across the country Saturday.

WTOP’s Jimmy Alexander, Scott Gelman and Dan Ronan, who reported from the National Mall, contributed to this report. 

President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth attend a military parade commemorating the Army’s 250th anniversary, coinciding with his 79th birthday, Saturday, June 14, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson
US President Donald Trump (C) salutes next to US First Lady Melania Trump during the Army 250th Anniversary Parade in Washington, DC, on June 14, 2025. Trump’s long-held dream of a parade will come true as nearly 7,000 troops plus dozens of tanks and helicopters rumble through the capital in an event officially marking the 250th anniversary of the US army. (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)
Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images
US Vice President JD Vance (C), US Second Lady Usha Vance and their son arrive to watch the Army 250th Anniversary Parade in Washington, DC, on June 14, 2025. Trump’s long-held dream of a parade will come true as nearly 7,000 troops plus dozens of tanks and helicopters rumble through the capital in an event officially marking the 250th anniversary of the US army. (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)
Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images
Members of the U.S Army march in the 250th birthday parade for the U.S. Army on June 14, 2025 in Washington, DC. The U.S. Army is marking its 250th birthday with a military parade including roughly 6,600 troops, 150 vehicles, and over 50 aircraft.  The parade, which coincides with President Donald Trump’s 79th birthday, is designed to tell the history of the Army. (Photo by Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images)
Photo by Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images
People watch the Army 250th Anniversary Parade in Washington, DC on June 14, 2025. Trump’s long-held dream of a parade will come true as nearly 7,000 troops plus dozens of tanks and helicopters rumble through the capital in an event officially marking the 250th anniversary of the US army. (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)
Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images
US military service members in Revolutionary War uniform march along Constitution Avenue during the Army 250th Anniversary Parade in Washington, DC on June 14, 2025. Trump’s long-held dream of a parade will come true as nearly 7,000 troops plus dozens of tanks and helicopters rumble through the capital in an event officially marking the 250th anniversary of the US army. (Photo by Amid FARAHI / AFP) (Photo by AMID FARAHI/AFP via Getty Images)
Photo by AMID FARAHI/AFP via Getty Images
People fold a large American flag at Freedom Plaza before a parade commemorating the Army’s 250th anniversary, coinciding with President Donald Trump’s 79th birthday, Saturday, June 14, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta
soldier climbing rope
Teams warm up on the rope climb portion of the Army fitness competition, during a festival event to honor the Army’s 250th anniversary and coinciding with President Donald Trump’s 79th birthday, Saturday, June 14, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.)
AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.
soldiers walking
U.S. Army soliders walking along Constitution Ave., on the National Mall ahead of a parade commemorating the Army’s 250th annversary and coninciding with President Donald Trump’s 79th birthday, Saturday, June 14, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais
wreath laying ceremony
Secretary of the Army Daniel Driscoll, from left, Army Chief of Staff Gen. Randy George, Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael Weimer and Maj. Gen. Trevor Bredenkamp, commanding general of the Joint Task Force-National Capital Region and the U.S. Army Military District of Washington, stand at attention during a wreath laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery, honoring the Army’s 250th anniversary and coinciding with President Donald Trump’s 79th birthday, Saturday, June 14, 2025, in Arlington, Va. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta
people waiting outside for the army parade to begin
People wait to enter the viewing area for a military parade commemorating the U.S. Army’s 250th anniversary and coinciding with President Donald Trump’s 79th birthday, Saturday, June 14, 2025, in Washington (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson
Soldiers prepare ahead of wreath laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery, honoring the Army's 250th anniversary and coinciding with President Donald Trump's 79th birthday, Saturday, June 14, 2025, in Arlington, Va.
Soldiers prepare ahead of wreath laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery, honoring the Army’s 250th anniversary and coinciding with President Donald Trump’s 79th birthday, Saturday, June 14, 2025, in Arlington, Va. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta
U.S. Army soldiers march in formation as they conduct drills ahead of tomorrow's 250th anniversary parade on June 13, 2025 in Washington, DC. The U.S. Army is marking its 250th anniversary with a military parade along Constitution Avenue that includes roughly 6,600 troops, 150 vehicles, and over 50 aircraft.  The parade, which coincides with President Donald Trump's 79th birthday, is designed to tell the history of the Army.
U.S. Army soldiers march in formation as they conduct drills ahead of tomorrow’s 250th anniversary parade on June 13, 2025 in Washington, DC. The U.S. Army is marking its 250th anniversary with a military parade along Constitution Avenue that includes roughly 6,600 troops, 150 vehicles, and over 50 aircraft.  The parade, which coincides with President Donald Trump’s 79th birthday, is designed to tell the history of the Army. (Photo by Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images)
Photo by Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images
US Army Soldiers pose for a group photo on the National Mall in Washington D.C., on June 13, 2025 as preparations are underway for the Army’s 250th birthday celebration which will feature a festival on the National Mall, featuring military hardware and an evening parade featuring more than 6,000 soldiers and 128 military vehicles. A military parade and celebration of the 250th birthday of the US Army will be held in Washington, D.C., on June 14, which also coincides with President Donald Trump’s 78th birthday. (Photo by Matthew Hatcher / AFP) (Photo by MATTHEW HATCHER/AFP via Getty Images)
Photo by MATTHEW HATCHER/AFP via Getty Images
Military hardware is displayed on the National Mall ahead of tomorrow’s 250th anniversary parade June 13, 2025 in Washington, D.C. The U.S. Army is marking its 250th anniversary with a military parade along Constitution Avenue that includes roughly 6,600 troops, 150 vehicles, and over 50 aircraft.  The parade, which coincides with President Donald Trump’s 79th birthday, is designed to tell the history of the Army. (Photo by Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images)
Photo by Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images
Seen through security fencing, Army Sgt. Chase Beasley, left, watches as Army Spc. Steven Holmes, right, take a swing as they sit-in on a game of softball with congressional staffers on the National Mall, during preparations for an upcoming military parade commemorating the Army’s 250th anniversary and coinciding with President Donald Trump’s 79th birthday, Thursday, June 12, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.)
AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.
soldiers on top of tank in D.C.
The Washington Monument is visible as U.S. Army soldiers work on an assortment of M1 Alpha a3 Abrams tanks, stryker armored vehicles, and M2 Bradley fighting vehicles at West Potomac Park along the Potomac River on June 11, 2025 in Washington, DC. Tanks and other heavy military equipment have arrived in the nation’s capital for a military parade in honor of the U.S. Army’s 250th anniversary, which coincides with President Donald Trump’s birthday and Flag Day. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)
Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images
a stage set up on the national mall
A U.S. Army reviewing stand continues to be built in front of the White House ahead of the Army’s 250th birthday parade and celebration on June 11, 2025 in Washington, DC. Tanks and other heavy military equipment have arrived in the Nation’s Capital for a military parade in honor of the U.S. Army’s 250th anniversary, which coincides with President Donald Trump’s birthday and Flag Day. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)
Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images
tanks line the street
U.S. Army soldiers work on an assortment of M1 Alpha a3 Abrams tanks, stryker armored vehicles, and M2 Bradley fighting vehicles at West Potomac Park along the Potomac River on June 11, 2025 in Washington, DC. Tanks and other heavy military equipment have arrived in the Nation’s Capital for a military parade in honor of the U.S. Army’s 250th anniversary, which coincides with President Donald Trump’s birthday and Flag Day. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)
Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images
police biking on grass field
U.S. Secret Service officer bicycle in front of a U.S. Army reviewing stand constructed in front of the White House ahead of the Army’s 250th birthday parade and celebration on June 11, 2025 in Washington, DC. Tanks and other heavy military equipment have arrived in the Nation’s Capital for a military parade in honor of the U.S. Army’s 250th anniversary, which coincides with President Donald Trump’s birthday and Flag Day. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)
Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images
A large banner with the image of President Donald Trump hangs outside the Department of Agriculture near where a U.S. Army Bradley Fighting Vehicle is displayed ahead of this weekend’s celebration of the 250th anniversary of the founding of the Army on the National Mall on June 12, 2025 in Washington, DC. The Army will mark its 250th anniversary Saturday, which is also President Donald Trump’s birthday, with a parade along the National Mall that will include 6,500 troops, 150 vehicles and 50 aircraft, which will cost between $25 million and $45 million. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
A U.S. Army M777 mobile howitzer is displayed on the National Mall ahead of this weekend's military parade and celebration on the National Mall on June 12, 2025 in Washington, DC. The Army will mark its 250th anniversary Saturday, which is also President Donald Trump's birthday, with a parade along the National Mall that will include 6,500 troops, 150 vehicles and 50 aircraft, which will cost between $25 million and $45 million. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
A U.S. Army M777 mobile howitzer is displayed on the National Mall ahead of this weekend’s military parade and celebration on the National Mall on June 12, 2025 in Washington, DC. The Army will mark its 250th anniversary Saturday, which is also President Donald Trump’s birthday, with a parade along the National Mall that will include 6,500 troops, 150 vehicles and 50 aircraft, which will cost between $25 million and $45 million. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
A U.S. Army M777 mobile howitzer is displayed on the National Mall ahead of this weekend’s military parade and celebration on the National Mall on June 12, 2025 in Washington, DC. The Army will mark its 250th anniversary Saturday, which is also President Donald Trump’s birthday, with a parade along the National Mall that will include 6,500 troops, 150 vehicles and 50 aircraft, which will cost between $25 million and $45 million. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
A soldier is seen through 8-foot-tall security fencing as he walks past an U.S. Army Bell AH-1 Cobra attack helicopter on display ahead of this weekend’s military parade and celebration on the National Mall on June 12, 2025 in Washington, DC. The Army will mark its 250th anniversary Saturday, which is also President Donald Trump’s birthday, with a parade along the National Mall that will include 6,500 troops, 150 vehicles and 50 aircraft, which will cost between $25 million and $45 million. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Soldiers jog at dawn along the National Mall past a U.S. Army Stryker combat vehicle ahead of this weekend’s military parade and celebration on June 12, 2025 in Washington, DC. The Army will mark its 250th anniversary Saturday, which is also President Donald Trump’s birthday, with a parade along the National Mall that will include 6,500 troops, 150 vehicles and 50 aircraft, which will cost between $25 million and $45 million. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
A U.S. Army Stryker combat vehicle is displayed on the National Mall ahead of this weekend’s military parade and celebration on June 12, 2025 in Washington, DC. The Army will mark its 250th anniversary Saturday, which is also President Donald Trump’s birthday, with a parade along the National Mall that will include 6,500 troops, 150 vehicles and 50 aircraft, which will cost between $25 million and $45 million. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Soldiers are seen through an 8-foot-tall security fence as they run past an U.S. Army Bell AH-1 Cobra attack helicopter ahead of this weekend’s military parade and celebration on the National Mall on June 12, 2025 in Washington, DC. The Army will mark its 250th anniversary Saturday, which is also President Donald Trump’s birthday, with a parade along the National Mall that will include 6,500 troops, 150 vehicles and 50 aircraft, which will cost between $25 million and $45 million. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
