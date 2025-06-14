Military might on display during Army’s 250th birthday parade in DC

President Donald Trump, who celebrated his 79th birthday Saturday, glorified the American soldier and the pluck and grit of the members of the U.S. Army during a parade celebrating its 250th anniversary in D.C.

This page contains a video which is being blocked by your ad blocker.

In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. Attendees share their thoughts on the DC military parade

Watch the coverage of the military parade in celebration of the U.S. Army’s 250th anniversary on WTOP.

President Donald Trump, who celebrated his 79th birthday Saturday, glorified the American soldier and the pluck and grit of the members of the U.S. Army during a parade celebrating its 250th anniversary in D.C.

“Every country celebrates its victories and it’s about time we did, too,” Trump said before the crowd.

Flanked by first lady Melania Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, and surrounded by thousands of attendees, Trump watched from a special podium at the start of the parade as members of the Army’s parachute team The Golden Knights dropped against the backdrop of an overcast sky, colored smoke billowing behind them.

The parade, which was set to start at 6:30 p.m., was moved up as light rain began to fall.

What followed next was a showcase of the history of the Army, from its inception to the present. The cavalcade included planes, tanks, troops on horseback and other military vehicles, which passed by Trump, who at times stood and saluted as they went.

Parade and festival attendees gathered at the National Mall earlier Saturday before the parade.

“The crowd has picked up considerably as the events have gotten underway,” said WTOP’s Dan Ronan, who reported from the scene. He said there were military vehicles on display on the mall, including helicopters, which caught the curiosity of several people who went to take a peek.

Other activities during the festival included an endurance course, where a number of Army personnel performed going through the obstacles.

Despite security checkpoints throughout the festival area, Ronan said it was easy to get through.

Tom Aretz, who served in Vietnam, said he “came to honor my country, watching my 250th anniversary for my famed Army. We love the Army.”

Brandan Ellis told WTOP’s Jimmy Alexander: “I’ve worked probably 60 hours in the last few weeks, just come here, and you know, it means a great deal to me.”

It’s not a surprise that a lot of Americans turned out for the Army Parade, but there were also people from around the world.

Chitembo who works in DC is Zambian as are her two daughters, told WTOP that she appreciates the Army.

“They sacrifice a lot for everyone. They leave their families. They go through a lot of training. So if we can celebrate 250 years of the US Army, I need to be there and celebrate,” said Chitembo.

A concert at the Ellipse followed, as well as fireworks.

How many people were expected and how much did the parade cost?

The National Park Service issued a permit for 50,000 people for the festival along the National Mall, and a separate permit for 200,000 people for Saturday evening’s parade.

The Trump administration has been planning the event that aimed to recognize the military milestone. The parade is projected to cost between $25 million and $40 million.

Rep. Jamie Raskin, a Democrat representing Maryland’s 8th district, spoke at a “No Kings” rally in Philadelphia and had a message for Trump on his 79th birthday.

“President Donald Trump, happy 79th birthday. Sorry we couldn’t make it to your party, but we did pay for it. You are not our king and we are not your subjects. We will never be your subjects,” Raskin told the crowd.

Demonstrators protesting against Trump and his administration’s policies sprang up across neighborhoods in the D.C. area and across the country Saturday.

WTOP’s Jimmy Alexander, Scott Gelman and Dan Ronan, who reported from the National Mall, contributed to this report.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.