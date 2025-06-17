Sticky humidity and thunder with Tuesday’s showers in DC region

Showers and thunderstorms drenched much of the D.C. area Tuesday, after days of wet, humid conditions.
With the ground heavily saturated from the days’ worth of rain, earlier concerns centered around flooding possibilities.
The National Weather Service initially put areas along and west of Interstate 95 under a flood watch until late Tuesday night, however, the watch was canceled just before 8 p.m.
The latest round of showers had the potential to affect Virginia’s voters, who were casting ballots in a primary election. The chances of rain were higher from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Polls closed in Virginia at 7 p.m.
The day’s temperatures ranged from the upper 70s to mid 80s.
Heavy rain is expected die down after midnight, as temperatures are expected to drop into the low 70s, WTOP Meteorologist Mike Stinneford said.
There’s a chance for more storms on Wednesday and Thursday. It will be warmer with highs in the 80s to 90s, Stinneford said.
FORECAST
TUESDAY EVENING:
Overcast. Chance PM thunderstorms
Temps: 73-78
Winds: Southeast 10 mph
OVERNIGHT:
Showers, storms ending. Patchy fog
Lows: 71-75
Winds: Light
WEDNESDAY:
Hot and humid. Chance isolated PM thunderstorms
Highs: 88-91
Heat Index: 90-95
Winds: Southwest 5-10 mph
THURSDAY: STORM ALERT
Partly sunny. Hot. Humid. PM Storms
Highs: 89-94
Head Index: 92-97
Winds: Southwest 5-10 mph
FRIDAY:
Mostly sunny
Highs: 85-88
Winds: West 5-10 mph
