Sticky humidity and thunder with Tuesday’s showers in DC region

Voters in Virginia might want to bring an umbrella to the polls Tuesday, as the forecast calls for isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening.

Showers and thunderstorms drenched much of the D.C. area Tuesday, after days of wet, humid conditions.

With the ground heavily saturated from the days’ worth of rain, earlier concerns centered around flooding possibilities.

The National Weather Service initially put areas along and west of Interstate 95 under a flood watch until late Tuesday night, however, the watch was canceled just before 8 p.m.

The latest round of showers had the potential to affect Virginia’s voters, who were casting ballots in a primary election. The chances of rain were higher from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Polls closed in Virginia at 7 p.m.

The day’s temperatures ranged from the upper 70s to mid 80s.

Heavy rain is expected die down after midnight, as temperatures are expected to drop into the low 70s, WTOP Meteorologist Mike Stinneford said.

There’s a chance for more storms on Wednesday and Thursday. It will be warmer with highs in the 80s to 90s, Stinneford said.

FORECAST

TUESDAY EVENING:

Overcast. Chance PM thunderstorms

Temps: 73-78

Winds: Southeast 10 mph

OVERNIGHT:

Showers, storms ending. Patchy fog

Lows: 71-75

Winds: Light

WEDNESDAY:

Hot and humid. Chance isolated PM thunderstorms

Highs: 88-91

Heat Index: 90-95

Winds: Southwest 5-10 mph

THURSDAY: STORM ALERT

Partly sunny. Hot. Humid. PM Storms

Highs: 89-94

Head Index: 92-97

Winds: Southwest 5-10 mph

FRIDAY:

Mostly sunny

Highs: 85-88

Winds: West 5-10 mph

