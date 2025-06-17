Who’s on the ballot? Virginia voters to pick party nominees on primary election Day

Tuesday is primary Election Day in Virginia, where voters will decide several statewide nominees and three D.C.-area House of Delegates nominees.

During the 2025 election cycle, Stephen Farnsworth, professor of political science at the University of Mary Washington, said there’s a lot of energy on the Democratic side because of what’s happening on the federal level.

“I think you can generate a lot of energy and attention to your campaign right now by turning that old adage on its head, the old saying that all politics is local in Virginia, particularly in a Democratic primary in 2025 all politics is national,” he said.

For Democrats, that can be seen in campaign ads, as those running are positioning themselves as “anti-Trump,” Farnsworth said. Many are also focusing on the “Department of Government Efficiency,” the commission tasked with cutting federal spending that’s impacted the D.C.-area job market over the last several months.

“A lot of federal workers call Virginia home, and a lot of federal contractors and the people who provide them with services — there’s a significant economic impact, greater in Virginia than many other places when you’re thinking about those federal government cutbacks,” Farnsworth said.

Also, with Abigail Spanberger, a centrist Democrat, as the party’s nominee for governor, Farnsworth said that could influence which candidates the party chooses in other races, including attorney general.

“It gives Democratic voters an opportunity to have some air coverage, so to speak, for nominating more liberal candidates further down the ballot,” he said.

Lieutenant governor

One race seeing a lot of interest by Democratic candidates is the lieutenant governor’s race, with six Democrats vying for the nomination.

The crowded field includes former Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney, Prince William County School Board Chairman at-large Babur Lateef, State Sen. Aaron Rouse of District 22, State Sen. Ghazala Hashmi of Richmond, and attorneys Victor Salgado and Alexander Bastani.

“Many of these candidates for lieutenant governor would vote more or less the same way if they become lieutenant governor, but they have to get through the primary and the general election first,” Farnsworth said.

In this race, Farnsworth said while some of the candidates have had success fundraising and are well known in their home cities and counties, there are no clear front-runners when you consider the election is a statewide decision.

“There are a range of people who might do well in their own areas, but it’s really hard to imagine a candidate with a lot of recognition beyond their home turf,” Farnsworth said.

The winning Democrat would take on John Reid, who is the first openly gay candidate to be a statewide nominee.

Attorney general

Historically, with this position, Virginia’s attorneys general are known for often suing the opposing party’s presidents, according to Farnsworth.

“So, my guess is that if a Democrat wins this primary, and then goes on to win a general election, you’ll imagine, you’ll see a scenario where Virginia is going to be out there suing the federal government a lot of the time, like Maryland or California,” he said.

During the primary, two Democrats — Henrico County Commonwealth’s Attorney Shannon Taylor and former state Del. Jay Jones — want that job, with both hoping to become the nominee and take on incumbent Republican Attorney General Jason Miyares.

House of Delegates

There are also three House of Delegates primary decisions that need to be made. Among them, Arlington County voters will decide if Del. Patrick Hope should keep or lose his District 1 seat to either Arjoon Srikanth or Sean Epstein.

The other two races include District 21, which represents a portion of Prince William County where Democrat Del. Josh Thomas will find out which of three Republicans will challenge him in December.

The candidates include Gregory Gorham, Sahar Smith, and Xanthe Larsen.

In District 62, Karen Hamilton and Clay Jackson hope to become the Republican nominee and take on Democrat Sara Ratcliffe in the general election.

