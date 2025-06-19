Thunderstorm warnings are popping up as quick-moving storms drop buckets of rain on D.C. region Thursday and bring powerful, potentially dangerous winds.

Listen live to WTOP online and on 103.5 FM for traffic and weather updates on the 8s.

This page contains a video which is being blocked by your ad blocker.

In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. View of severe thunderstorm outside WTOP Studios

Thunderstorms blanketed the D.C. region on Thursday evening as quick-moving storms dropped buckets of rain and brought in powerful, damaging winds.

Tens of thousands of D.C.-area residents have lost power and there have been numerous reports of downed trees or branches.

WTOP’s Mike Murillo reported live from the Beltway on Thursday where he saw crews already out on the roads to clear debris where trees had fallen. He shared that the owner of a home in Bethesda was initially planning on taking a nap in the master bedroom when a tree collapsed the roof.

“Just potentially saved his life here today,” Murillo said.

The storms impacted the evening commute. WTOP Traffic Reporter Dave Dildine said he saw reports of crashes, dark traffic signals and heavy volume on area roads.

“Wet and wild; it is terrible driving weather moving into the close and western suburbs,” Dildine reported around 4:10 p.m. in reference to Prince William County roads.

The Chesapeake Bay Bridge was closed for about 15 minutes during the peak of the howling winds.

“If you’re one of the last drivers on the bridge spans, you’re going to be OK, but you’re going to feel the wind rocking you around a little bit. Hold on tight,” Dildine added.

A look at the current National Weather Service watches and warnings:

Severe thunderstorm watch until 9 p.m. for D.C., central Virginia and southwestern Maryland.

During the evening commute, much of the D.C. area was under a severe thunderstorm warning by the National Weather Service. The D.C. area saw a half inch of rain, as the storms moved too quickly to produce flooding, WTOP meteorologist Mike Stinneford said.

“The saturated ground made it easier for the high winds to topple trees,” he said.

At Reagan National Airport, wind gusts reached 61 mph at one point, Stinneford said. Some airports in the D.C. area are under a ground stop: Reagan Airport until 7:30 p.m. and Dulles Airport until 8 p.m.

Stinneford said the storm cells produced 70 mph winds that easily pulled down trees and power lines.

A destructive thunderstorm was spotted near Middleburg, Virginia, around 3:30 p.m., prompting an earlier destructive thunderstorm warning for parts of Northern Virginia that expired at 4 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

Thousands have reported being without power Thursday evening. As of 6 p.m., more than 300,000 of outages have been reported all across the WTOP listening area.

72,000 people are in the dark in Fairfax County

16,000 homes and businesses in Loudoun County

11,000 without electricity in Arlington

4,000 in Fauquier County

9,000 in the city of Alexandria

Montgomery County Fire and EMS spokesman Pete Piringer told WTOP’s Nick Iannelli that he’s heard dozens of reports for tress down on houses, but is not aware of any serious injuries.

“The activity was fierce and furious there for a while,” Piringer said. “The wind was really whipping around. Large trees are just twisting and turning.”

Aisha Khan, with Dominion Energy utility company in Virginia, told Iannelli that crews are currently assessing outages in Fairfax and Loudoun counties but don’t know when electricity will be returned.

“I do ask our customers, stay away from downed power lines so that our crews can do the work and get your power back online,” she said.

Now, Dominion’s goal is to clean up after the storms and restore power to its thousands of customers.

Looking ahead

Storms are expected to end just before midnight Thursday.

After a string of rainy days in the D.C. area, the ground is saturated. Meanwhile, high heat continues to grip the region.

Temperatures are in the upper 90s and the heat index is close to 100 degrees.

The approaching cold front should make things less humid on Friday, as drier air moves into the D.C. area just in time for the official first day of summer.

Friday will be mostly sunny and breezy, with temperatures in the upper 80s.

That sunny, warm weather will grant a brief reprieve before a heat wave hits the D.C. area this weekend.

A house is damaged in Potomac, Maryland, after the severe storm that came through the area Thursday. (WTOP/Mike Mike Murillo) WTOP/Mike Mike Murillo A photo of storm clouds in Culpeper, Virginia, on June 19, 2025. (Courtesy WTOP listener) Courtesy WTOP listener A photo of the storm in Chevy Chase, Maryland, around 4:30 p.m. (WTOP/Abigail Constantino) WTOP/Abigail Constantino Tree down on Riggs Road between Adelphi and 25th, blocking one lane with power lines also in the road. (Courtesy Jessica Mack) Courtesy Jessica Mack Downed tree crashes into Vienna, Virginia, home. (Courtesy Barnaby Harkins) Courtesy Barnaby Harkins A downed tree spears through the roof of a Vienna, Virginia, home. (Courtesy Barnaby Harkins) Courtesy Barnaby Harkins Before the storm Thursday from downtown D.C. (Courtesy Christina Dixon) Courtesy Christina Dixon Downed tree in the Glover Park neighborhood of D.C. (Courtesy Nick Nguyen) Courtesy Nick Nguyen A tree down on southbound North Capitol Street NW, on the Irving Street overpass. (Courtesy Mary Kinler) Courtesy Mary Kinler Vehicle crashes into downed tree off the ramp to get onto the Beltway. (WTOP/Jessica Kronzer) WTOP/Jessica Kronzer Tree falls on Metro bus on the East-West Highway in Maryland. (WTOP/Jose Umana) WTOP/Jose Umana Tree falls on Metro bus and a vehicle on the East-West Highway in Maryland. (WTOP/Jose Umana) WTOP/Jose Umana ( 1 /12) Share This Gallery: Share This:

share on facebook

share on X

share on threads

share on linkedin

share on email

print

Forecast

This page contains a video which is being blocked by your ad blocker.

In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker.

FRIDAY:

Mostly sunny. Less humid.

Highs: 83-88

Winds: West 5-10 mph

SATURDAY:

Sunny and hot.

Highs: 90-95

Winds: Southwest 5-10 mph

SUNDAY: HEAT ALERT

Mostly sunny. Hot.

Highs: 93-98

Winds: Southwest 5-10 mph

MONDAY: HEAT ALERT

Mostly sunny. Hot.

Highs: 95-100

Winds: Southwest 5-10 mph.

CURRENT CONDITIONS

Power outages

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.