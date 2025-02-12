Which places in the DC area got the most snow?

Residents across the D.C. area woke up to a fresh coat of snow after yet another wintry blast swept through the region Tuesday into early Wednesday morning. But which neighborhoods got the most snow?

Residents across the D.C. area woke up to a fresh coat of snow after yet another wintry blast swept through the region Tuesday into early Wednesday morning. But which neighborhoods got the most snow?

Tuesday marked the region’s second significant snowstorm of the year, dumping 8-plus inches across many areas farther south of D.C.

Much like the region’s first snowstorm this season, Southern Maryland hit the jackpot, as did certain parts of Northern Virginia, including Prince William and Stafford counties.

Tuesday’s storm rivaled the area’s first burst of winter weather, but ultimately fell just short in terms of snow totals. Here are some reports from around the region logged by National Weather Service-trained spotters:

Manassas, Virginia — 6.4 inches

Adams Morgan, D.C. — 5.5 inches

Fort Washington, Maryland — 8 inches

Springfield, Virginia — 7.5 inches

La Plata, Maryland — 8.7 inches

Chevy Chase, Maryland — 5.4 inches

East Clements, St. Mary’s County, Maryland — 11.3 inches

Reagan National Airport — 6.4 inches

Leonardtown, Maryland — 10 inches

Stafford, Virginia — 10.5 inches

While snowfall totals were significant, the powder may not linger for very long. Rain is in the forecast much of the day Wednesday and Thursday morning, and high temperatures Thursday will be around 50 degrees.

Sign up for WTOP alerts to get up-to-date information on storm-related traffic disruptions and closings sent to your email or phone.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.