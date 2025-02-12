Live Radio
Home » Weather News » Which places in the…

Which places in the DC area got the most snow?

Thomas Robertson | trobertson@wtop.com

February 12, 2025, 2:37 PM

Residents across the D.C. area woke up to a fresh coat of snow after yet another wintry blast swept through the region Tuesday into early Wednesday morning. But which neighborhoods got the most snow?

Related Gallery

PHOTOS: DC region digs out

The D.C area experienced its second major snowfall of the year.

Tuesday marked the region’s second significant snowstorm of the year, dumping 8-plus inches across many areas farther south of D.C.

Much like the region’s first snowstorm this season, Southern Maryland hit the jackpot, as did certain parts of Northern Virginia, including Prince William and Stafford counties.

Tuesday’s storm rivaled the area’s first burst of winter weather, but ultimately fell just short in terms of snow totals. Here are some reports from around the region logged by National Weather Service-trained spotters:

  • Manassas, Virginia — 6.4 inches
  • Adams Morgan, D.C. — 5.5 inches
  • Fort Washington, Maryland — 8 inches
  • Springfield, Virginia — 7.5 inches
  • La Plata, Maryland — 8.7 inches
  • Chevy Chase, Maryland — 5.4 inches
  • East Clements, St. Mary’s County, Maryland — 11.3 inches
  • Reagan National Airport — 6.4 inches
  • Leonardtown, Maryland — 10 inches
  • Stafford, Virginia — 10.5 inches

While snowfall totals were significant, the powder may not linger for very long. Rain is in the forecast much of the day Wednesday and Thursday morning, and high temperatures Thursday will be around 50 degrees.

Sign up for WTOP alerts to get up-to-date information on storm-related traffic disruptions and closings sent to your email or phone.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Thomas Robertson

Thomas Robertson is an Associate Producer and Web Writer/Editor at WTOP. After graduating in 2019 from James Madison University, Thomas moved away from Virginia for the first time in his life to cover the local government beat for a small daily newspaper in Zanesville, Ohio.

trobertson@wtop.com

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | Local News | Weather News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up