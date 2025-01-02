Live Radio
Home » Weather News » 2nd round of snowstorm…

2nd round of snowstorm dumped more flakes on DC area, shut down Reagan National runways

Thomas Robertson | trobertson@wtop.com

January 7, 2025, 4:00 AM

Listen live to WTOP online and on 103.5FM for traffic and weather updates on the 8s. You can share photos of the first snowfall of the year on the WTOP app or by tagging WTOP News on X, Instagram and Facebook.

How snow plows tackle snow in the DMV

Around half a foot of snow fell early Monday during the first half of the D.C. region’s first winter storm of 2025, with another burst of winter weather Monday evening shutting down Reagan National Airport’s runways.

The D.C. area was under a winter storm warning, issued by the National Weather Service, until 1 a.m. on Tuesday.

According to WTOP Meteorologist Mike Stinneford, a mixture of light snow and sleet fell in D.C.’s northern suburbs early Monday afternoon, with other parts of the region seeing a break before the next widespread round of snow showers set in late afternoon into Monday evening.

The snowfall picked up just before 5 p.m. in most of the region.

Snowfall totals

Estimates of snowfall totals from the National Weather Service, as of 5:10 p.m.:

  • Bowie, Maryland: 8 inches
  • Lake Ridge in Prince William County, Virginia: 8 inches
  • Purcellville, Virginia: 5.2 inches
  • Annapolis, Maryland: 9.5 inches
  • Somerset, Maryland: 6 inches
  • La Plata, Maryland: 9 inches
  • Cookstown in Spotsylvania County, Virginia: 10 inches

Closings and delays

Reagan National Airport closed its runways Monday evening, according to an airport spokesperson.

Emily McGee, with the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority, told WTOP in a statement the decision to close the airport’s runways was made “to fully remove all snow and slush in advance of the extreme cold” that was to come on Monday night.

Based on the forecast, McGee said MWAA does not foresee the runways reopening before Tuesday morning. Airport terminals are still open with limited services, the statement said.

School systems across the D.C. region also announced they’ll be closed Tuesday on account of the anticipated 1-2 inches of additional snow. Officials also raised concerns over the high risk of refreezing roadways and sidewalks overnight Monday and into Tuesday morning. See the full list of updated closings and delays here.

Meanwhile, the governors of both Maryland and Virginia declared states of emergency, increasing staffing and making more resources available to deal with the wintry blast.

“Everyone needs to remain vigilant,” Md. Gov. Wes Moore said. “Please stay off the roads. Unless there is an emergency or a reason that you need to be on them. And allow the emergency personnel to be able to ensure that we can get the roads clean and keep them safe for every single Marylander.”

In D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser declared a snow emergency through the end of Tuesday. The decision activates several snow-related emergency powers, including the right to tow any cars parked along emergency snow routes during the storm.

To avoid getting your vehicle removed, check out the marked routes on the D.C. government website.

The D.C. government will open at 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

Refreeze concerns this week

In the three days immediately following this snowstorm, temperatures will remain bitterly cold, according to Stinneford.

“Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday we will struggle to get up to freezing, with temperatures in the teens and 20s every night. A lot of the snow pack sticks around. Highs Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, upper 20s to lower 30s.”

Any snow that does manage to melt during the day, creating moisture on roads, will freeze each night as temperatures plummet below 20 degrees in many places. Drivers should expect patches of ice on area roads throughout the week, especially at night and early in the morning.

Latest forecast

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny, windy and cold. Highs in the low to mid 30s

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, windy and cold. Highs low to mid 30s

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s

FRIDAY: Increasing cloudiness. Highs mid 30s

Current conditions

Outages

WTOP’s Jessica Kronzer contributed to this report.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Thomas Robertson

Thomas Robertson is an Associate Producer and Web Writer/Editor at WTOP. After graduating in 2019 from James Madison University, Thomas moved away from Virginia for the first time in his life to cover the local government beat for a small daily newspaper in Zanesville, Ohio.

trobertson@wtop.com

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | Local News | Weather News
Cosimos Cendo, of Washington, D.C., skis down Main Street in Annapolis, Md., Monday, Jan. 6, 2025, during a snow storm. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
AP Photo/Susan Walsh
People join snowball fight
People participate in the annual snowball fight at Meridian Hill Park following a snowstorm on Jan. 6, 2025 in D.C. (Photo by Jon Cherry/Getty Images)
Photo by Jon Cherry/Getty Images
People join snowball fight
This snowball fight marks the 15th season of the event, organized by the Washington D.C. Snowball Fight Association. (Photo by Jon Cherry/Getty Images)
Photo by Jon Cherry/Getty Images
snowball fight
People participate in the Great Meridian Chill Battle, an annual snowball fight, at Meridian Hill Park following a snowstorm on Jan. 6, 2025 in D.C. (Photo by Jon Cherry/Getty Images)
Photo by Jon Cherry/Getty Images
People participate in the Great Meridian Chill Battle, an annual snowball fight, at Meridian Hill Park during a winter storm on Jan. 6, 2025 in D.C. (Photo by Jon Cherry/Getty Images)
Photo by Jon Cherry/Getty Images
This snowball fight marks the 15th season of the event, organized by the D.C. Snowball Fight Association. (Photo by Jon Cherry/Getty Images)
Photo by Jon Cherry/Getty Images
Boys go sledding on the steepest hill they can find in Clarksburg, Maryland, on Jan. 6, 2025. (WTOP/Mike Murillo)
WTOP/Mike Murillo
Winter Blasts Weather
Workers clear the plaza at the Capitol as snow falls ahead of a joint session of Congress to certify the votes from the Electoral College in the presidential election, in Washington, Monday, Jan. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite
A person crosses North Capitol Street in the nation’s capital on Jan. 6, 2025 in D.C. A winter storm slammed into the region shutting down federal offices and schools as Congress is scheduled to certify the 2024 presidential elections results on Monday. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)
Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images
A crew shovels snow along North Capitol Street in the nation’s capital on Jan. 6, 2025 in D.C. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)
Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images
Workers clear snow from paths near the White House on January 6, 2025 in D.C.
Workers clear snow from paths near the White House on Jan. 6, 2025 in D.C. (Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images)
Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images
Winter Blasts Weather
Law enforcement officers stand guard at the Capitol as snow falls ahead of a joint session of Congress to certify the votes from the Electoral College in the presidential election, in Washington, Monday, Jan. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
AP Photo/Matt Rourke
Families enjoy the snowfall at Metropolitan Park in Arlington, Virginia, on Jan. 6, 2025.
Families enjoy the snowfall at Metropolitan Park in Arlington, Virginia, on Jan. 6, 2025. (WTOP/Sandy Kozel)
WTOP/Sandy Kozel
snowfall in fairfax county
A dog sprints through the snow with its owner, who is snow boarding in Fairfax County, Virginia, on Jan. 6, 2025. (WTOP/Jessica Kronzer)
WTOP/Jessica Kronzer
Families gather at the top of a snowy hill to sled in Fairfax County, Virginia, on Jan. 6, 2025. (WTOP/Jessica Kronzer)
WTOP/Jessica Kronzer
Child with sled walking in the snow
People trek through the snow, leaving a sledding-session in Fairfax County, Virginia, on Jan. 6, 2025. (WTOP/Jessica Kronzer)
WTOP/Jessica Kronzer
APTOPIX Winter Blasts Weather
A person walks near the Washington Monument during a winter snow storm in D.C., Monday, Jan. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
AP Photo/Matt Rourke
Winter Blasts Weather
People ski during a winter snow storm in Washington, Monday, Jan. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
AP Photo/Matt Rourke
Winter Blasts Weather
A workman clears steps at the Capitol as snow falls ahead of a joint session of Congress to certify the votes from the Electoral College in the presidential election, in Washington, Monday, Jan. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite
Winter Blasts Weather
Police from nearby Arlington, Va., arrive at the Capitol to help reinforce the security presence ahead of a joint session of Congress to certify the votes from the Electoral College in the presidential election, in Washington, Monday, Jan. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite
Winter Blasts Weather
The White House is pictured during a winter snow storm in Washington, Monday, Jan. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
AP Photo/Matt Rourke
guy on snow plow
A man on a snow plow during the Jan. 6, 2025, snow storm in the D.C. region. (WTOP/Kate Ryan)
WTOP/Kate Ryan
D.C. flag blowing in the snowstorm
The D.C. flag flies in the snow. (WTOP/Dave Dildine)
WTOP/Dave Dildine
A frozen pond in Upper Marlboro, Md.
A frozen pond in Upper Marlboro, Maryland. (Courtesy Daniel Ronan)
Courtesy Daniel Ronan
A boat covered in snow
A boat is covered in snow at the Wharf in D.C. (WTOP/Alan Etter)
WTOP/Alan Etter
bike with snow
A row of snowy bikes in the D.C. area. (WTOP/Kate Ryan)
WTOP/Kate Ryan
A ruler in fresh snow measuring 5 inches.
A ruler in fresh snow from WTOP listener Chuck Manto in Arnold, Maryland, on Jan. 6, 2025. (Courtesy Chuck Manto)
Courtesy Chuck Manto
Frozen windshield wipers
Windshield wiper blades on a car that are covered in ice. (WTOP/Neal Augenstein)
WTOP/Neal Augenstein
Cars covered in snow in a neighborhood
Snow-covered cars in a D.C. neighborhood on Jan. 6, 2025. (WTOP/Luke Lukert)
WTOP/Luke Lukert
Cars covered in snow in a neighborhood
Snow-covered cars in a D.C. neighborhood on Jan. 6, 2025. (WTOP/Luke Lukert)
WTOP/Luke Lukert
Snowy street with oncoming car
A snow-covered road in the morning of Jan. 6, 2025. (WTOP/Luke Lukert)
WTOP/Luke Lukert
Snow plow driving through snowstorm
A D.C. snow plow drives through the blowing snow on Jan. 6, 2025. (WTOP/Luke Lukert)
WTOP/Luke Lukert
Snow falling outside WTOP's headquarters
Snow falling outside WTOP’s office in Northwest D.C. on Jan. 6, 2025. (WTOP/Jose Umana)
WTOP/Jose Umana
Snow falling outside WTOP's headquarters
Snow falling outside WTOP’s office in D.C. on Jan. 6, 2025. (WTOP/Jose Umana)
WTOP/Jose Umana
Great Meridian Chill Battle of 2025
Hundreds of area residents participate in the Great Meridian Chill Battle of 2025 in Washington, D.C. (WTOP/Scott Gelman)
WTOP/Scott Gelman
Great Meridian Chill Battle of 2025
The Great Meridian Chill Battle of 2025 kicked off in Northwest D.C. on Jan. 6, 2025. (WTOP/Scott Gelman)
WTOP/Scott Gelman
Child builds snowman
A child builds a snowman in Washington, D.C., as the region celebrates its first major snowstorm of the year. (WTOP/Scott Gelman)
WTOP/Scott Gelman
Great Meridian Chill Battle of 2025
Adults come together and let their inner child out while participating in the Great Meridian Chill Battle of 2025. (WTOP/Scott Gelman)
WTOP/Scott Gelman
Snow on US Capitol
Capitol Hill is serene as snow continues to blanket the region, in Washington, Monday, Jan. 6, 2025. The flag flies at half-staff to honor former President Jimmy Carter who died last week at the age of 100. He will lie in state in the Rotunda. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite
Snow on Abe Lincoln statue in Virginia
A statue of former U.S. President Abraham Lincoln is shown covered in snow and ice outside the West Virginia State Capitol in Charleston, W. Va. on Monday, Jan. 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Leah Willingham)
AP Photo/Leah Willingham
Snowstorm in DC
People engage in a snowball fight as U.S. flags, along the base of the Washington Monument, fly at half-staff in memorial to former President Jimmy Carter, who died at the age of 100, in Washington, Monday, Jan. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
AP Photo/Matt Rourke
Man rides moped in snowy DC
A man wearing a Venezuelan flag starts a moped as snow begins to fall again, Monday, Jan. 6, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin
(1/42)
People join snowball fight
People join snowball fight
snowball fight
Winter Blasts Weather
Workers clear snow from paths near the White House on January 6, 2025 in D.C.
Winter Blasts Weather
Families enjoy the snowfall at Metropolitan Park in Arlington, Virginia, on Jan. 6, 2025.
snowfall in fairfax county
Child with sled walking in the snow
APTOPIX Winter Blasts Weather
Winter Blasts Weather
Winter Blasts Weather
Winter Blasts Weather
Winter Blasts Weather
guy on snow plow
D.C. flag blowing in the snowstorm
A frozen pond in Upper Marlboro, Md.
A boat covered in snow
bike with snow
A ruler in fresh snow measuring 5 inches.
Frozen windshield wipers
Cars covered in snow in a neighborhood
Cars covered in snow in a neighborhood
Snowy street with oncoming car
Snow plow driving through snowstorm
Snow falling outside WTOP's headquarters
Snow falling outside WTOP's headquarters
Great Meridian Chill Battle of 2025
Great Meridian Chill Battle of 2025
Child builds snowman
Great Meridian Chill Battle of 2025
Snow on US Capitol
Snow on Abe Lincoln statue in Virginia
Snowstorm in DC
Man rides moped in snowy DC
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up