Freezing rain expected as DC region cleans up from snow storm

The D.C. area is digging out from several inches of snow as freezing rain moves through the region Wednesday afternoon.

This page contains a video which is being blocked by your ad blocker.

In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. DC region begins cleanup after winter storm brings heavy snow

The D.C. area is digging out from several inches of snow as freezing rain moves through the region Wednesday.

By the afternoon, the D.C. area is expected to see a wintry mixture of freezing rain and sleet that will eventually turn into rain. High temperatures will remain in the mid-30s for much of the day, with winds staying at about 5 mph.

Wet weather will stick around overnight and areas of fog will develop.

Much of the region saw between 3 and 8 inches of snow after Tuesday’s winter storm.

In Virginia, the National Weather Service tallied 9.5 inches of snow in Manassas, while spots in or near Fairfax, Centreville and Arlington saw between 5 to 7 inches.

In Maryland, parts of Charles County received 9 inches while parts of Calvert got nearly 8 inches.

With ongoing precipitation, roads will remain wet with a few slushy and icy spots on bridges and overpasses. Many main roads have been cleared, but drivers should be cautious of slippery spots on secondary roads.

toggle audio on and off change volume download audio

WTOP's Luke Lukert talks with neighbors in Prince George's County about conditions.

Come Thursday, any leftover snow buildup on the roads will likely be washed out as the D.C. area is hit with another dose of rain. Temperatures are forecast to reach the high 40s before slumping back into the low 20s by nightfall.

The start of the weekend will kick off with some sunny weather on Friday. But, that reprieve will be temporary as Saturday and Sunday are due to be rainy, according to the weather service.

Want to see your snow day pictures featured on WTOP.com and on our social media? Send us your photos or videos using the WTOP News app’s Feedback tool. Download the app for Apple and Android phones.

Snow stacks up in Clifton, Virginia. (Courtesy Brandon Carraway) Courtesy Brandon Carraway Snow falls around the D.C. area Wednesday. (WTOP/Luke Lukert) WTOP/Luke Lukert Roads on Wednesday morning were a bit of a mess, as WTOP’s Luke Lukert reported during Snow Patrol. (WTOP/Luke Lukert) WTOP/Luke Lukert Snow blankets a barn while Luke Lukert was on Snow Patrol. (WTOP/Luke Lukert) WTOP/Luke Lukert A truck waits in a lot after the snowfall Wednesday morning. (WTOP/Luke Lukert) WTOP/Luke Lukert Snow falls in D.C. (WTOP/Giang Nguyen) WTOP/Giang Nguyen Just outside the WTOP studios in D.C. (WTOP/Giang Nguyen) WTOP/Giang Nguyen The White House is seen as the snow falls, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) AP Photo/Alex Brandon A small snowplow removes falling snow from walkways at the Capitol, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025, as dusk begins to fall during a snowstorm in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin A man carries a mannequin wearing an outfit featuring an American and Dominican Republic flag as snow falls, at the Capitol, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025, during a snowstorm in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin The White House is seen as the snow falls, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025, in Washington. (Photo/Alex Brandon) Photo/Alex Brandon ( 1 /11) Share This Gallery: Share This:

share on facebook

share on X

share on threads

share on linkedin

share on email

print

WEDNESDAY EVENING:

Wintry mix. Rain

Temperatures: 30s

Winds: East 5-10 mpH

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

Areas of rain (metro). Wintry mix to rain (mountains). Areas of Fog

Lows: 35-40

Winds: East 3-8 mph

THURSDAY:

Lingering showers end. Gradual clearing. Windy

Highs: 45-53

Winds: Southwest 10-15, Gusts to 30 mph

FRIDAY:

Mostly sunny

Highs: near 40

Winds: Northwest 5-10 mph



SATURDAY:

Cloudy. Areas of rain

Highs: 40-45

Winds: South 5-10 mph

SUNDAY:

Areas of rain. Windy

High: near 60

Winds: Southwest 10-15, Gusts to 30 mp

Snow totals

NWS provided estimates of snow totals based off reports from trained spotters, local media and other sources. For a look at what parts of the D.C. area go the most snowfall, click here.

DC

Anacostia, Southeast 6.1 inches at 10 p.m. on Tuesday

U.S. Capitol 5.3 inches at 9:22 p.m. on Tuesday

MARYLAND

Anne Arundel County

Crofton – 4.2 inches at 9:15 p.m. on Tuesday

BWI Marshall Airport – 3.8 inches at 1 a.m. on Wednesday

Glen Burnie – 3.6 inches at 10:28 p.m. on Tuesday

Calvert County

Prince Frederick – 7.6 inches at 10:10 p.m. on Tuesday

Charles County

Dentsville – 8.7 inches 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday

Waldorf – 6.9 inches 8:57 p.m. on Tuesday

Frederick County

New Market – 1.5 inches 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday

Howard County

Simpsonville – 5 inches 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday

Montgomery County

Four Corners 1 N – 6 inches at 9:42 p.m. on Tuesday

Wheaton – 5.1 inches at midnight on Wednesday

Bethesda – 5 inches 9:42 p.m. on Tuesday

Rockville – 4.9 inches 4:34 a.m. on Wednesday

Prince George’s County

New Carrollton – 5.4 inches at 1:31 a.m. on Wednesday

Greenbelt – 5 inches at 11:20 p.m. on Tuesday

St. Mary’s County

Callaway – 8 inches 3:45 a.m. on Wednesday

VIRGINIA

Arlington County

Falls Church – 6.5 inches at 12:20 a.m. on Wednesday

Reagan National Airport – 6.3 inches at 1 a.m. on Wednesday

Rosslyn – 5.5 inches at 10:50 p.m. on Tuesday

City of Alexandria

Alexandria – 5.5 inches at 10 p.m. on Tuesday

City of Fredericksburg

Fredericksburg, Northwest – 6.5 inches at 1:14 a.m. on Wednesday

City of Manassas

Manassas Park – 6.5 inches at 10:47 p.m. on Tuesday

Culpeper County

Culpeper – 7 inches at 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday

Fairfax County

Hybla Valley – 8.5 inches at 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday

Burke – 8 inches at 11:11 p.m. on Tuesday

Centreville – 7.2 inches at 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday

Fairfax – 6.1 inches at 11:12 p.m. on Tuesday

Fauquier County

Bealeton – 7.5 inches at 9:21 p.m. on Tuesday

Loudoun County

Ashburn – 5 inches 4:47 a.m. on Wednesday

Dulles International Airport – 4.9 inches at 1 a.m. on Wednesday

Prince William County

Dale City – 7.8 inches 10:45 p.m. on Tuesday

Dumfries – 7.8 inches at 1:40 a.m. on Wednesday

Manassas Park – 6 inches at 10:55 p.m. on Tuesday

Stafford County

Glendie – 8.3 inches at 11:55 p.m. on Tuesday

CURRENT CONDITIONS

WTOP’s Jessica Kronzer contributed to this report.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.