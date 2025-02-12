Live Radio
Freezing rain expected as DC region cleans up from snow storm

WTOP Staff

February 12, 2025, 2:51 PM

DC region begins cleanup after winter storm brings heavy snow

The D.C. area is digging out from several inches of snow as freezing rain moves through the region Wednesday.

By the afternoon, the D.C. area is expected to see a wintry mixture of freezing rain and sleet that will eventually turn into rain. High temperatures will remain in the mid-30s for much of the day, with winds staying at about 5 mph.

Wet weather will stick around overnight and areas of fog will develop.

Much of the region saw between 3 and 8 inches of snow after Tuesday’s winter storm.

In Virginia, the National Weather Service tallied 9.5 inches of snow in Manassas, while spots in or near Fairfax, Centreville and Arlington saw between 5 to 7 inches.

In Maryland, parts of Charles County received 9 inches while parts of Calvert got nearly 8 inches.

With ongoing precipitation, roads will remain wet with a few slushy and icy spots on bridges and overpasses. Many main roads have been cleared, but drivers should be cautious of slippery spots on secondary roads.

WTOP's Luke Lukert talks with neighbors in Prince George's County about conditions.

Come Thursday, any leftover snow buildup on the roads will likely be washed out as the D.C. area is hit with another dose of rain. Temperatures are forecast to reach the high 40s before slumping back into the low 20s by nightfall.

The start of the weekend will kick off with some sunny weather on Friday. But, that reprieve will be temporary as Saturday and Sunday are due to be rainy, according to the weather service.

<p>Snow stacks up in Clifton, Virginia.</p>
Snow stacks up in Clifton, Virginia. (Courtesy Brandon Carraway)
Courtesy Brandon Carraway
<p>Snow falls around the D.C. area Wednesday.</p>
Snow falls around the D.C. area Wednesday. (WTOP/Luke Lukert)
WTOP/Luke Lukert
<p>Roads on Wednesday morning were a bit of a mess, as WTOP&#8217;s Luke Lukert reported during Snow Patrol.</p>
Roads on Wednesday morning were a bit of a mess, as WTOP’s Luke Lukert reported during Snow Patrol. (WTOP/Luke Lukert)
WTOP/Luke Lukert
<p>Snow blankets a barn while Luke Lukert was on Snow Patrol.</p>
Snow blankets a barn while Luke Lukert was on Snow Patrol. (WTOP/Luke Lukert)
WTOP/Luke Lukert
<p>A truck waits in a lot after the snowfall Wednesday morning.</p>
A truck waits in a lot after the snowfall Wednesday morning. (WTOP/Luke Lukert)
WTOP/Luke Lukert
<p>Snow falls in D.C.</p>
Snow falls in D.C. (WTOP/Giang Nguyen)
WTOP/Giang Nguyen
<p>Just outside the WTOP studios in D.C.</p>
Just outside the WTOP studios in D.C. (WTOP/Giang Nguyen)
WTOP/Giang Nguyen
APTOPIX Winter Weather White House
The White House is seen as the snow falls, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
AP Photo/Alex Brandon
Winter Weather Washington
A small snowplow removes falling snow from walkways at the Capitol, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025, as dusk begins to fall during a snowstorm in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin
Winter Weather Washington
A man carries a mannequin wearing an outfit featuring an American and Dominican Republic flag as snow falls, at the Capitol, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025, during a snowstorm in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin
Winter Weather White House
The White House is seen as the snow falls, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025, in Washington. (Photo/Alex Brandon)
Photo/Alex Brandon
WEDNESDAY EVENING:
Wintry mix. Rain
Temperatures: 30s
Winds: East 5-10 mpH

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:
Areas of rain (metro). Wintry mix to rain (mountains). Areas of Fog
Lows: 35-40
Winds: East 3-8 mph

THURSDAY:
Lingering showers end. Gradual clearing. Windy
Highs: 45-53
Winds: Southwest 10-15, Gusts to 30 mph

FRIDAY:
Mostly sunny
Highs: near 40
Winds: Northwest 5-10 mph

SATURDAY:
Cloudy. Areas of rain
Highs: 40-45
Winds: South 5-10 mph

SUNDAY:
Areas of rain. Windy
High: near 60
Winds: Southwest 10-15, Gusts to 30 mp

Snow totals

NWS provided estimates of snow totals based off reports from trained spotters, local media and other sources. For a look at what parts of the D.C. area go the most snowfall, click here.

DC

  • Anacostia, Southeast 6.1 inches at 10 p.m. on Tuesday
  • U.S. Capitol 5.3 inches at  9:22 p.m. on Tuesday

MARYLAND

Anne Arundel County

  • Crofton – 4.2 inches at  9:15 p.m. on Tuesday
  • BWI Marshall Airport – 3.8 inches at 1 a.m. on Wednesday
  • Glen Burnie – 3.6 inches at 10:28 p.m. on Tuesday

Calvert County

  • Prince Frederick – 7.6 inches at 10:10 p.m. on Tuesday

Charles County

  • Dentsville – 8.7 inches 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday
  • Waldorf – 6.9 inches 8:57 p.m. on Tuesday

Frederick County

  • New Market – 1.5 inches 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday

Howard County

  • Simpsonville – 5 inches 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday

Montgomery County

  • Four Corners 1 N – 6 inches at 9:42 p.m. on Tuesday
  • Wheaton – 5.1 inches at midnight on Wednesday
  • Bethesda – 5 inches 9:42 p.m. on Tuesday
  • Rockville – 4.9 inches 4:34 a.m. on Wednesday

Prince George’s County

  • New Carrollton – 5.4 inches at 1:31 a.m. on Wednesday
  • Greenbelt – 5 inches at 11:20 p.m. on Tuesday

St. Mary’s County

  • Callaway – 8 inches 3:45 a.m. on Wednesday

VIRGINIA

Arlington County

  • Falls Church – 6.5 inches at 12:20 a.m. on Wednesday
  • Reagan National Airport – 6.3 inches at 1 a.m. on Wednesday
  • Rosslyn – 5.5 inches at 10:50 p.m. on Tuesday

City of Alexandria

  • Alexandria – 5.5 inches at 10 p.m. on Tuesday

City of Fredericksburg

  • Fredericksburg, Northwest – 6.5 inches at 1:14 a.m. on Wednesday

City of Manassas

  • Manassas Park – 6.5 inches at 10:47 p.m. on Tuesday

Culpeper County

  • Culpeper – 7 inches at 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday

Fairfax County

  • Hybla Valley – 8.5 inches at 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday
  • Burke – 8 inches at 11:11 p.m. on Tuesday
  • Centreville – 7.2 inches at 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday
  • Fairfax – 6.1 inches at 11:12 p.m. on Tuesday

Fauquier County

  • Bealeton – 7.5 inches at 9:21 p.m. on Tuesday

Loudoun County

  • Ashburn – 5 inches 4:47 a.m. on Wednesday
  • Dulles International Airport – 4.9 inches at 1 a.m. on Wednesday

Prince William County

  • Dale City – 7.8 inches 10:45 p.m. on Tuesday
  • Dumfries – 7.8 inches at 1:40 a.m. on Wednesday
  • Manassas Park – 6 inches at 10:55 p.m. on Tuesday

Stafford County

  • Glendie – 8.3 inches at 11:55 p.m. on Tuesday

CURRENT CONDITIONS

WTOP’s Jessica Kronzer contributed to this report.

