Slushy, gusty weather in forecast for the DC area

More cold winter weather is in the forecast to round out the work week.

Most of the D.C. metro area prepares for an inch of snow and slick roads could impact the morning commute. 7News First alert Chief Meteorologist Veronica Johnson said the region will face “round No. 2 … right at the height of the morning rush.”

Most of the D.C. region was under a winter weather advisory for less than two hours before it was canceled before 9 a.m. The National Weather Service said light snow showers are expected to move through the area on Thursday morning, but there’s less chance of a proper snowstorm for the rest of the day.

Winds could also gust up to 30 mph Thursday as temperatures sit below freezing in the low 20s. All those factors could make for slippery conditions on roads.

With today’s snow moving southeast of the region, the focus turns to the snow expected to impact the area tomorrow. While amounts will be light outside of the mountains, the anteceding cold temperatures combined with snow could impact the morning commute pic.twitter.com/DjN9wE3Mvr — NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) February 20, 2025



Areas outside the D.C. metro are expected to see higher snow totals. The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for Maryland’s St. Mary’s County through Thursday morning. Between 3 and 5 inches of snow is expected to fall there.

A winter storm advisory is still in effect for portions of central and east central Virginia, where over an inch of snow is expected to re-coat roadways, the NWS said.

“In fact, areas north of I-66 may even have to wait until Thursday morning to see any accumulation. Areas in the advisories however can expect around 1-4 inches, depending on location,” the weather service forecast.

School closings and delays

Several school systems farther south of D.C., where more snow is expected, closed school for Thursday, including school districts in Culpeper, Stafford, Spotsylvania and Fauquier counties and in Fredericksburg.

Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania transitioned to a remote learning day, while Stafford made an adjustment to its school calendar later in the year to accommodate for the snow day. Officials in Fauquier and Culpeper counties switched to closing their schools after initially announcing a two-hour delay.

See the full list of closings and delays here.

Looking ahead

Friday will be mostly sunny with highs rising back through the 30s. Gusts up to 30 mph will make it feel colder than it actually is, however. Winds should gradually diminish by nightfall, with lows in the mid-20s.

Saturday will be sunny with highs peaking in the 40s and light winds. The steady warmup will linger into Sunday and the beginning of next week where we could see temperatures all the up to 50 degrees.

Full Forecast

THURSDAY:

Morning snow showers; mostly to partly cloudy

Highs: 27-32

Winds: Northwest 10-20, Gusts to 35 mph

A fast moving system will slide through during the morning rush bringing snow and potentially slick and icy road conditions with such low temperatures. The National Weather Service has posted a “winter weather advisory” beginning at 7 a.m. and extending until 11 a.m. Less than 1″ of snow is likely, but all the snow will stick to untreated surfaces, so drive with extra caution. Snow will taper to flurries after lunchtime, as gusty northwest winds pick up. It will be a cold day with highs only around the freezing mark, but the wind will make for wind chills in the teens all day, so dress warmly!

THURSDAY NIGHT:

Clear, cold, blustery

Lows: 22-27

Winds: Northwest 10-20, Gusts 30 mph

It is going to be a bone-chilling night with bitterly cold temperatures and gusty winds leading to chills in the single digits.

FRIDAY:

COLD ALERT UNTIL 11AM

Mostly sunny

Highs: 35-40

Winds: Northwest 10-20, Gusts to 30 mph

Plan for a sunny and cold end of the work and school week. Highs in the 30s will feel colder with gusts to 30 mph.

SATURDAY:

Mostly Sunny

Highs: near 45

Winds: Southwest 5 -10 mph

The first day of the weekend is set to bring abundant sun and highs ranging from the lower to middle 40s.

