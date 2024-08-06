Maryland, Virginia on high alert as Tropical Storm Debby nears

As a heat emergency ends in D.C., Virginia and Maryland have declared states of emergencies as Tropical Storm Debby creeps into the area.

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore has declared a state of preparedness ahead of the “significant risk” Tropical Storm Debby poses to the area.

The declaration ensures that, should there be a public emergency due to severe weather, preparations will be made and local agencies will be given additional resources and

support to protect the public.

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin has also declared a state of emergency for the Commonwealth as the impending weather “could cause transportation difficulties and power outages.”

The state of emergency allows Virginia “to mobilize resources and equipment needed for response and recovery efforts,” the governor’s office said in a statement.

“As we prepare for Tropical Storm Debby, I urge all Virginians and visitors to stay informed, follow local emergency guidelines, and take necessary precautions to ensure the safety of their families and communities. There is the potential for strong winds, heavy rains, and possible flooding across regions of the Commonwealth,” Youngkin said.

A flood watch is in effect for northeastern Maryland through 4 a.m. Wednesday, as multiple heavy thunderstorms and the increasing threat for heavy rainfall pose a risk for the area, according to the National Weather Service.

A flood watch is also in effect for southeastern Virginia through Friday evening.

From Thursday morning through Friday evening, “excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,

creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations,” the NWS said in its forecast.

The heat emergency declared in D.C. ends Tuesday night, and while Tuesday’s temperatures are similar to Monday’s in the 90s, the higher humidity made it feel a little bit hotter.

Wednesday will be cooler and cloudy, before remnants from Tropical Storm Debby deliver rain and rumbles of thunder to the area. Those conditions, along with cooler temperatures, are expected to persist until the weekend.

7News First Alert Chief Meteorologist Veronica Johnson said her team’s latest forecast shows Debby “stalling out over the Carolinas through about Wednesday.”

“Regardless, relief from the heat and drought is likely, as we are trending cloudier, cooler and wetter through Friday,” she added.

The National Weather Service said areas that will be most vulnerable to flash flooding are in north central and eastern Maryland, including Baltimore, Harford and Cecil counties. Heavy winds up to 40 mph will also move through the area this week, according to the NWS.

FORECAST

TUESDAY EVENING: Chance of scattered thunderstorms, mainly north and northwest of D.C.

Temps: 82-87

Heat Index: 85-92

Winds: Southwest 5-10 mph

A few storms could be strong to severe, with some gusty winds possible from 7-11 p.m.

OVERNIGHT: Scattered showers possible, warm and muggy

Lows: 72-77

Winds: South 4-8 mph

Scattered showers possible into Wednesday morning.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, scattered rain and storms likely

Highs: 80-85

Winds: East 5-10 mph

Influence from a weakening tropical system may bring more widespread chances at showers and storms. The First Alert Weather Team will closely monitor the tropics in the coming days.

THURSDAY: Scattered showers and storms likely

Highs: 75-80

Winds: East 5-10 mph

Widespread rain is likely due to the remnants of Debby moving through the region.

FRIDAY: Rain likely, potentially heavy with a few strong to severe storms

Highs: 75-80

Winds: East 5-10 mph

Widespread rain is likely due to the remnants of Debby moving through the region. Rain could become quite heavy early Friday into Saturday

CURRENT CONDITIONS

Outages

