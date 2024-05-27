Storms wallop DC region with hail and heavy winds to end Memorial Day

The entire D.C. region is under a tornado watch until late Monday night with muggy, unsettled air hovering in the atmosphere, bringing a risk of strong storms.

A rotating thunderstorm over Chevy Chase, Md., on Monday, May 27, 2024. (WTOP/Dave Dildine)

Rounds of severe thunderstorms rolled through the D.C. area Monday night bringing heavy rain, hail, flash flooding and possibly a tornado.

Here’s what you need to know.

The National Weather Service issued a tornado watch until 11 p.m. The watch covered D.C.; Anne Arundel, Charles, Frederick, Howard, Montgomery and Prince George’s counties in Maryland; and all of Northern Virginia.

A Tornado Watch has been issued for areas east of the Blue Ridge & Catoctin Mountains until 11 PM. Severe thunderstorms will be capable of producing tornadoes. Hail up to the size of ping pong balls and 70 mph wind gusts are also possible. #MDwx #WVwx #VAwx #DCwx pic.twitter.com/97zyCfECdY — NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) May 27, 2024

Storm activity started intensifying before sundown Monday.

The NWS issued a tornado warning for northwestern Anne Arundel, southeastern Howard and northern Prince George’s counties, lasting until 8:30 p.m. Anyone in that area was advised to take cover due to radar-indicated rotation in the storm.

By about 8 p.m., much of the region was either being hit by or bracing for stormy weather.

Shortly before 7 p.m., a strong storm to the North and West of D.C. triggered a severe thunderstorm warning from the National Weather Service.

The storm was located near Ashburn, Virginia, moving east at 20 mph. The warning covered parts of Fairfax and Loudoun counties in Virginia and parts of Montgomery County in Maryland. The weather service warned of 60 mph wind gusts and quarter-size hail. That system continued to push to the west and trigger more warnings in the D.C. metro area.

Earlier, another storm crossed over Frederick, Maryland, around 5 p.m. and continued to push west over Mount Airy and Eldersburg. That cell was packing wind gusts of 60-65 mph, according to Stinneford, and triggered severe thunderstorm warnings in parts of Montgomery, Howard, Carroll, Frederick, Washington and Baltimore counties as it moved through the northern portion of Maryland.

The system also set off a flash flood warning for part of Howard and Baltimore counties and Baltimore City, lasting until 10:30 p.m.

The NWS said the worst of the storm activity was set to take place along and east of I-95, particularly in northeastern Maryland.

Effects of severe weather on Memorial Day

The impact of the severe weather has led to Annapolis and Rockville canceling their respective Memorial Day parades.

The unstable weather has been the pattern all weekend: humid conditions throughout the day, ending with rainfall and storms overnight. Parts of the region experienced a stray shower or thunderstorm Sunday evening, as well.

Any outdoor barbecues or poolside events should definitely be prepared for a rainy day or move toward the early evening hours to avoid much of the damage caused by the storms, said 7News First Alert meteorologist Brian van de Graaff.

All the storms should move out of the region by Monday night with cool, dry conditions and temperatures dropping into the 60s.

“It should actually make for a pretty nice night if you have some plans for later on,” van de Graaff said.

Tuesday will be a pleasant day, with the possibility of a passing shower in the afternoon, Stinneford said, adding that “another cold front may set off storms Wednesday afternoon, leading to very pleasant weather Thursday and Friday.”

Full forecast

OVERNIGHT

Clearing and cooler

Lows: 60-68

Winds: West 6-12mph

Lingering showers and storms will diminish overnight as winds shift westerly, ushering in cooler, drier air. TUESDAY

Mostly sunny, less humid

Brief passing PM shower possible

Highs: Mid to upper 70s

Winds: West 5-10 mph

Mostly sunny, less humid, and seasonable. Some guidance suggests a brief passing afternoon shower possible, but if any were to appear, they would be brief. WEDNESDAY

Partly sunny

Chance of T-showers

Highs: 72-78

Winds: West 5-10 mph

Mostly sunny skies will give way to a chance of isolated afternoon showers. THURSDAY AND FRIDAY

Sunny and pleasant

Highs: Low to mid 70s

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><em>WTOP’s Acacia James and the Associated Press contributed to this report.</em> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

WTOP’s Ivy Lyons and José Umaña contributed to this report.

