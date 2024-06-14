Humid conditions could turn into stormy weather Friday

Friday's humid conditions may give way to strong storms in the evening throughout the D.C. region, bringing in gusty winds, heavy rain and lightning. Here's what you need to know.

7News First Alert meteorologist Jordan Evans said after a mostly sunny day — with temperatures ranging between the upper 80s to lower 90s — a cold front heading to the region brings the potential for a few scattered showers and thunderstorms in the evening.

“Some of those storms may contain brief, gusty winds and some heavier downpours,” Evans said. “Most will be concentrated north and northeast of the District.”

The storms are expected to end by midnight with dry but less humid conditions for the weekend, Evans said. Father’s Day is set have clear conditions with temperatures ranging between 75-80 degrees.

The possible storms will give the region a break from the heat, as the heat index is set to be as high as 95 in some parts. Friday’s high temperatures probably won’t break records at regional airports on Friday — likely peaking in the low 90s.

The record high heat for June 14 at Reagan National Airport was in 1954 at 98 degrees and 94 degrees at Dulles International and BWI Airport in 1994, according to the National Weather Service.

Friday was set to potentially be the hottest day of the year so far, with the D.C. government activating the District’s first Heat Emergency plan of the year.

“During a Heat Emergency activation, residents are urged to stay cool, check on seniors and other vulnerable neighbors, and to call the shelter hotline for unsheltered residents in need of free, accessible transportation to a cooling center,” a news release said.

After the mild weekend, prepare for a big warm-up. A heat wave is expected next week with highs in the 90s nearly every day.

Forecast

FRIDAY:

Mostly sunny

Highs: 88-93

Heat Index: 91-97

Winds: Southwest 5-10 mph

FRIDAY NIGHT:

Leftover showers

Lows: 62-70

Winds: North 5-10 mph

SATURDAY:

Sunny skies

Highs: 79-86

Winds: North 5-15 mph

SUNDAY:

Mostly sunny

Highs: 75-80

Winds: Northeast 5-15 mph

Current weather

WTOP’s Ciara Wells and Valerie Bonk contributed to this story.

