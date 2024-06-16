Hot days ahead for DC area: Heat emergency plan in effect this week

D.C., Maryland and Virginia are starting a streak of 90-degree days this week as Juneteenth and the Summer Equinox — the longest day of the year and the beginning of astrological summer — creep ever closer. Here's what you need to know.

D.C., Maryland and Virginia are starting a streak of 90-degree days this week as Juneteenth and the Summer Equinox — the longest day of the year and the beginning of astrological summer — creep ever closer. Here’s what you need to know.

After a calm, breezy and fairly sunny Father’s Day weekend, summer is turning up the heat, bringing the potential for outdoor temperatures that feel like they are nearing the triple digits.

“Monday begins our pattern of the 90s with more humidity as well,” said 7News First Alert meteorologist Jordan Evans. “Tuesday is an even warmer day, middle to upper 90s and close to records in a couple of spots.”

D.C. is operating under an Extended Heat Emergency plan, in place Monday through Friday, because of the hot weather in the forecast. This designation activates the cooling centers in the area for residents to seek shelter.

Find a list and map of the cooling centers on the District’s interactive map here.

The District’s spray parks and pools are open for locals to cool off on these hot days.

While the skies are expected to remain sunny with few clouds, the National Weather Service is preparing for heat to peak near Friday night, with current forecasts nearing 97 degrees for the high and 75 degrees for the low.

Staying cool — and safe — during a heat wave

The District is encouraging locals to stay indoors over the next few days if possible, check on neighbors — particularly those who are especially vulnerable to the heat, including elderly people, young children and those with disabilities — and wear loose, lightweight clothing.

Pets should be kept indoors, given plenty of water and walked early in the morning ahead of peak temperatures. For animal emergencies, including animals left outside or in cars in the heat, call the Humane Rescue Alliance at (202) 723-5730.

“Remember your heat safety tips: hydrate, take plenty of breaks in the shade if you must be outside,” said 7News First Alert meteorologist Mark Peña. “Otherwise, avoid strenuous outdoor activity during the afternoon and apply and reapply sunscreen.”

Symptoms of heat stroke and heat exhaustion include throbbing headaches, chills, disorientation and dry, red skin. Be aware of these signs, and call 911 if you or someone you know might be experiencing a heat-related illness.

Free transportation to cooling centers is available. To make arrangements for yourself or someone you know, call the shelter hotline at (202) 399-7093 or dial 311.

Current weather:

Forecast:

MONDAY:

Hot

Highs: 88-93

Heat Index: 91-96

Winds: South 5-10 mph

The pattern of 90-degree days begins, humidity levels will increase as well. TUESDAY: HEAT ALERT

Hotter

Highs: 93-97

Heat Index: 95-101

Winds: South 5-10 mph

Dew point temperatures will climb into the 60s, putting the heat index above 95 and close to 100 degrees in many areas. WEDNESDAY:

Hot

Highs: 89-94

Heat Index: 91-95

Winds: East 5-10 mph

Temperatures may drop a few degrees into the low 90s. THURSDAY:

Hotter

Highs: 91-96

Heat Index: 93-98

Another hot day with mostly sunny skies.

Outages:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><em>WTOP’s Acacia James and the Associated Press contributed to this report.</em> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

WTOP’s Ivy Lyons, Valerie Bonk and Kate Corliss contributed to this report.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.