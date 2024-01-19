Friday’s winter weather advisory means snowy roads, single digit wind chills for the morning commute

Forecasters say we can expect to see 1 to 3 inches of snow for the D.C. region Friday, the most significant snowfall the area has seen in two years.

Listen live to WTOP for the latest traffic and weather on the 8s.

As snow starts blanketing the D.C. region, so do area closures and delays. Forecasters say we can expect to see 1 to 3 inches of snow for the D.C. region Friday, adding to the most significant snowfall the area has seen in two years.

“By 7 a.m. there could be already about one inch of snow on the ground in D.C.,” said 7News First Alert Meteorologist Veronica Johnson. “So, snow will continue to overspread the area (with) some widespread snow prior to noon. About noontime could be about two inches of snow on the ground.”

The snow should end around 7 p.m., according to Johnson.

“What happens after noon, just some scattered to isolated snow showers, the intensity not quite as high as what we’re going to see during the morning hours,” Johnson said. “So the higher impacts will be for the morning rush and up until lunchtime.”

D.C. has a 37% chance to see more than two inches of snow, according to the National Weather Service. Frederick, Maryland, meanwhile, has a 49% chance of more than two inches and a 15% chance of more than four inches. In Oakland, Maryland, the NWS predicts there’s a 52% chance of more than eight inches.

Friday’s snow comes on top of remnants from Monday’s snowstorm, which brought 2-6 inches of accumulation to the area. The District got around 4 inches Monday, but some parts of Fairfax County, Virginia, and Montgomery County, Maryland, topped 5 inches.

A notable amount of that snow has stuck around due to cold temperatures that moved in after the snowfall, with Friday’s system bringing more of the same.

“[We’re] tracking a very similar storm to Monday,” Johnson said. “We are expecting some slippery roads throughout the day. So, impacts to area roads [are] looking like a high chance.

The cold, heavy gusts expected Saturday could create another “hard freeze,” and bring more difficult conditions for D.C. area drivers to end the week, but “while snow will fall on roads during the daytime, when traffic is heavier, the sun’s radiation through the clouds and rigorous road treatment should prevent any widespread gridlock,” according to WTOP Traffic Reporter Dave Dildine.

Preparedness and protection

With the winter weather advisory looming, preparedness is key.

“The last couple of years, snow was almost nonexistent. So we were kind of a little rusty on our snow preparedness,” said Kenneth, who manages a Strosniders Hardware Store in Bethesda, Maryland, adding that he has been both “stocked” and “busy” in the face of wintry weather that’s nearly unfamiliar to the region.

While customers have been steadily shuffling in to purchase items like ice melt and shovels, one population that a local organization is working to protect are the unhoused individuals that may be unaware of impending cold weather.

“Often times, the response to homelessness can be reactionary, and in order to save lives, you have to be proactive about that,” said John Mendez, executive director at Bethesda Cares. “[What’s] important right now is to just warn them that the cold weather is coming and to find a place where they can go into the garages or just some kind of 24-hour business just to catch a break from how dangerous the severe weather is right now.”

Full forecast

FRIDAY:

WINTER ALERT

Snow Likely

Highs: 31-36

Winds: Northeast 5-10 mph

Plan for delays and closures with light snow during the morning commute. Light snow will continue through the mid afternoon with snow tapering off between 3-4 p.m. Accumulations will be around 1″ in D.C. Areas north and west of the District could see 2-3″ of snow by days end.

SATURDAY:

COLD ALERT

Highs: 22-29

Winds: Northwest 15-20, Gusts 30 mph

Cold and blustery weather will kick off the weekend. Wind chills will start off in the single digits and will only climb into the low teens by the afternoon. Wind chills will fall back into the single digits for your nighttime plans, so dress warmly if you will be outdoors.

LOOKING AHEAD:

A pattern change is expected next week with high temperatures Tuesday back into the upper 40s with highs in the upper 50s by the end of the week. Tracking rain next week with chances on Wednesday, Thursday and early Friday.

Current radar

WTOP’s Thomas Robertson and Scott Gelman contributed to this report.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.