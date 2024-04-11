Thunderstorms are expected to move through the D.C. region late Thursday, bringing gusty winds and possible flooding overnight.

A band of thunderstorms is expected to bring heavy rain and gusty winds to the D.C. area overnight Thursday. Here’s what you need to know.

The storms biggest potential threats are damaging winds and possible flooding. 7News First Alert Chief Meteorologist Veronica Johnson said an isolated tornado is possible, especially east of Interstate 81 and west of D.C.

“It’s going to be a noisy night for us with the thunder, some of the lightning that you’ll see even in the distance and some pockets of heavy to moderate rain,” said 7News First Alert Chief Meteorologist Veronica Johnson.

During those storms, winds could reach up to 30 mph and temperatures will be in the mid 50s.

“Watch out for the possibility of a squall line to develop across the western suburbs and then sweep across the area,” said WTOP Meteorologist Mike Stinneford.

The showers and storms are expected to wrap up before sunrise.

The National Weather Service is warning that coastal areas could flood between now and Friday evening, including shorelines in D.C., Alexandria, Virginia, and Anne Arundel County, Maryland.

The Weather Prediction Center has the area as a low category 1 risk for storms and a “slight” risk for flooding, especially around the Southwest Waterfront and Hains Point Loop Road, with the heaviest rain expected overnight.

If you need to travel during these storms, take necessary precautions for flooding and allow extra travel time as some roads may be closed.

Some passing showers could move through on Friday and it will be windy and cooler.

Fortunately, these stormy conditions won’t last for long.

Heading into the weekend, you can expect to see mostly sunshine. Saturday will be breezy with highs in the 60s, while Sunday’s highs will near 80 with lighter winds, making it the perfect time to get outside.

Forecast

THURSDAY NIGHT: Scattered showers, storms. Pockets of moderate rain, fog. Lows: 50s. Winds: Southeast 10-15, Gusts to 25 mph.

FRIDAY: Lingering morning showers. Breezy. Highs: 60s. Winds: Southwest 10-15, Gusts 25 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly sunny, windy. Highs: around 65. Winds: West 10-20, gusts to 30 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs: 75-80. Winds: Southwest 10-15 mph.

Current weather

