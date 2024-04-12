Rainy days bring coastal flood warning for DC’s Wharf, Northern Va. ahead of sunnier weekend

After several rainy days, a coastal flood warning is in effect until 5 p.m. in the District, as well as Alexandria and Arlington County in Virginia.

“The unprotected area on the Southwest Waterfront at the D.C. Seafood Market is expected to flood,” NWS wrote in the warning. “Water is expected to approach parts of the Hains Point Loop Road, but it will likely be closed.”

Alexandria and Arlington County in Virginia share the same coastal flood warning, with flood water expected to approach buildings near King Street and Union Street in Northern Virginia during high tide — an occurrence many area residents have grown begrudgingly familiar with.

Friday will also be cloudy and windy, with gusts reaching nearly 30 mph and high temperatures in the mid to upper 60s.

“Breezy out there this morning, but windy for the afternoon,” said 7News First Alert Meteorologist Jordan Evans.

Gusty winds could bring “isolated wind damage in the wake of a front at times Friday into Saturday,” according to the NWS, who also said to prepare for a slight chance of showers between 11 p.m. Friday and 2 a.m. Saturday.

The showers and storms will taper off before Saturday’s sunrise.

Fortunately, these stormy, flood-prone conditions won’t last for long. “Better weather is on the way for the weekend, and much of next week looks warm,” WTOP meteorologist Mike Stinneford said.

Heading into the weekend, you can expect to see mostly sunshine. Saturday will be breezy with highs in the 60s, while Sunday’s highs will near 80 with lighter winds, making it the perfect time to get outside.

Forecast

FRIDAY:

Spotty Showers, Windy

Highs: 60s

Winds: West 20-30 mph

Lingering morning showers will turn into isolated afternoon showers. Winds will increase gusting up to 45 mph throughout the afternoon.

FRIDAY NIGHT:

Mostly Cloudy, Breezy

Lows: 50s

Winds: West 15-25 mph

Winds will stay strong overnight gusting up to 35 mph.

SATURDAY:

Decreasing Clouds, Windy

Highs: 60s

Winds: Northwest 20-30 mph

Winds will continue to gust up to 45 mph during the afternoon. Highs will reach the low to middle 60s.

SUNDAY:

Mostly Sunny and Warm

Highs: near 80

Winds: Southwest 10-20 mph

A warm end to the weekend as highs approach 80 degrees. Winds will stay breezy out of the southwest gusting up to 30 mph.

Current weather

