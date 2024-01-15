More than 3 inches of snow measured in parts of DC area as flakes continue to fall

Intensifying snowfall is forecast Monday evening as temperatures drop, making for slushy roads and a messy commute in the D.C. area. Here's what you need to know.

The next round of steady snowfall on Martin Luther King Jr. Day is expected to last from around 6 p.m. to midnight, according to WTOP meteorologist Chad Merrill.

After sunset, area roadways could be icy — particularly bridges and overpasses, which tend to freeze first.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory until 7 a.m. Tuesday for most of the D.C. region. The advisory says 3 to 5 inches of snow could hit some parts of the area, and drivers should plan for slippery road conditions.

Overnight, the snow is expected to transition to freezing drizzle and there’s a possibility of fog — adding to the risks on the roadway.

The continued snowfall combined with consistent cold temperatures could make for another treacherous commute with icy roads Tuesday morning.

“Pavement temperatures on most roadways will stay below freezing though, so this will be a high impact event for travel across the DMV through Tuesday morning,” said WTOP meteorologist Chad Merrill.

Temperatures will stay in the upper 20s to around the 30-degree mark throughout the day and winds should be light. Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for all of the forecast area through early Tuesday morning. Light snow this morning may ease up around midmorning before steadier snow overspreads the area midafternoon through tonight. Visit https://t.co/ZOlvEShgSf for more details. pic.twitter.com/wyid0dWvAd — NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) January 15, 2024

Another arctic front is expected to push into the area Tuesday morning, bringing with it winds up to 30 mph.

“The increasing wind and periods of sunshine will help to dry the pavement on the main thoroughfares Tuesday afternoon, but the gusts will add to the wind chill,” Merrill said.

Anything left on the roads Tuesday evening has the potential to turn into black ice.

Wednesday looks calm, sunny and cold with temperatures only around 30 degrees again. Some more light snow showers are possible Thursday night into Friday and through the day Friday.

This week’s weather starts a stretch of wintry weather affecting the D.C. region and most of the U.S.

How much snowfall so far?

The snow started falling in some areas before 4 a.m. Monday and WTOP meteorologist Mike Stinneford said to expect 2-5 inches area wide.

Many areas had more than 2 inches of snow as of 8 p.m. Monday, including Bowie, Maryland, Herndon, Virginia and Centreville, Virginia, which had 3 inches.

According to Merrill, the last time Ronald Reagan Airport measured at least 2 inches from one storm was exactly two years ago, Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2022.

Two inches of snow had fallen in Bethesda, Maryland, by Monday night. An NWS employee measured 2.3 inches of accumulation in Leesburg, Virginia.

By late Monday evening, several school systems in the D.C. area, including Fairfax County Public Schools in Virginia, had already made changes for Tuesday. See the full list of school closings and delays here.

Some MLK Day celebrations snowed out

Most schools are closed and many workers are off Monday for the federal holiday. But some D.C.-area celebrations have been affected by the winter weather.

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said the city’s MLK Day parade was canceled.

D.C. officials told WTOP the District’s MLK parade will go on as scheduled.

The National Zoo announced Monday morning that it would be closed to the public due to “icy conditions.”

Road conditions expected to get worse

The Maryland State Highway Administration spokesperson Charlie Gischlar said crews started pretreating highways in Central Maryland and out west on Sunday.

“Make sure you stay behind the plows,” Gischlar said, as they start to clean up the roads. “We do recommend that if you can work out of the house or take it off … that would be great because the less encumbered we are by traffic, the more effective we are at treating the roads,” he said.

Gischlar said if you do have to go out Monday, slow down.

“The elevated roadways freeze first and use extra caution. Don’t be in a hurry,” he said.

Both northbound and southbound lanes of the George Washington Parkway at Interstate 495 closed at around 6:30 a.m. on Monday morning in Fairfax County, Virginia, with all lanes blocked between the Capital Beltway and Spout Run Parkway due to road conditions, according to the Metropolitan Area Transportation Operations Coordination Program. Officials said to seek alternate routes as the road is expected to be closed for the entirety of the storm.

Road conditions also led to a series of crashes on area roadways Monday.

Drivers should slow down and use caution while driving and when walking outside.

“Watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury,” the National Weather Service said.

Delays at airports around the region

All three major airports in the D.C. region felt the effects of Monday’s winter weather.

The Federal Aviation Administration issued a ground stop at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, grounding all departures to the airport until 9:15 p.m. A ground delay was also issued until 11:59 p.m. Monday due to snow or ice mitigation or treatment. Departures were delayed by about 90 minutes on average.

The FAA also warned of deicing taking place at both Baltimore-Washington International and Washington Dulles International airports. Aircraft departing both airports are being sprayed with deicing fluid to remove snow and ice.

A wintry week to come

Agencies around the region warned people to be careful as they can expect to see snowplows on the roads.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser activated a cold weather emergency that extends through Thursday, and she’s among the officials encouraging residents to stay indoors, if possible.

The city is also asking residents to check on neighbors and avoid using gas-fueled devices to heat their homes amid the winter weather. Some shelters and outreach services have already gotten underway to help D.C. residents get through the cold blast.

Virginia’s Department of Transportation announced it would be working hard to keep snow off interstate highways, limited-access roadways, primary roads, major secondary roads, low-volume secondary roads and subdivision streets for counties that could be hardest hit by the coming snow.

Meanwhile, the city of Fairfax worked to pretreat city roadways; and in Arlington County, residents are being advised on how to prevent their pipelines from freezing.

“Temperatures expected to drop this week,” the Arlington County’s department of environmental science warns. “Think of the pipes.”

VDOT is also advising that travelers limit their drives, and if drivers need to go out on the roads to drive slowly and keep a distance of five to 10 seconds between vehicles. Snow plows, the agency said, may also be on local streets and should not be passed except in an emergency.

Drivers were told that an emergency kit for your car — a flashlight with extra batteries, a cellphone, jumper cables, blankets and a shovel — should also be on hand while driving, just in case a breakdown occurs.

Forecast

MONDAY: WINTER ALERT

Overcast

Highs: Upper 20s/low 30s

Winds: Northwest 5-10 mph

MONDAY NIGHT: WINTER ALERT

Cloudy with snow

Lows: 20s

Winds: East 5 mph

TUESDAY: WINTER ALERT

Mostly cloudy, cold, with chance for snow showers

Highs: Upper 20s/low 30s

Winds: Northwest 5-15 mph

WEDNESDAY: COLD ALERT

Sunny and very cold

Highs: Upper 20s/low 30s

Wind Chills: 10s and 20s

Winds: Northwest 5-10 mph

THURSDAY:

Mostly cloudy

Highs: 30s

Winds: Southwest 5-10 mph

Current radar

WTOP’s Jessica Kronzer, Tadiwos Abedje, Valerie Bonk and Ivy Lyons contributed to this report.

