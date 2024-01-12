Live Radio
Wintry blast of frigid air coming to DC next week — and a chance of snow

Christopher Thomas | christopher.thomas@wtop.com

January 12, 2024, 4:02 PM

The D.C. area just got slapped with a recent round of wet weather, but the region is now facing more winter-like weather on the horizon.

And while some may be excited about the prospect of snow on Tuesday, experts say you might not see any.

“At this point, there is still a chance for a few inches of snow, but I don’t want everybody to get so excited and think that we’re in for a big one Tuesday,” 7News First Alert Meteorologist Eileen Whelan said.

The National Weather Service predicts the chance of a winter storm being “slight” with the chance of snow strongest before 1 a.m. Tuesday night.

The weather service says that snow may not be likely — but they are certain of the cold air moving into the region, saying “The most certain aspect of this forecast is the well below average temperatures.”

According to the weather service, the region will see the coldest temperatures of the winter season to date.

The weather service said Tuesday and Wednesday are likely to be the coldest days with high temperatures staying below freezing — something not seen in the area in over a year.

“Below freezing high temperatures have not been observed in Washington, D.C. since late December 2022,” they said in a report.

But as wind possibly enters the equation on Tuesday night, the weather service said wind chill will cause already frigid temperatures to plummet dangerously, especially without the proper clothing.

