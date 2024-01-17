‘Bitterly cold’ weather moves into DC area as another snowstorm approaches

Prepare for even colder weather with more snow in the forecast just after the D.C. region experienced its first real snowstorm in two years earlier in the week.

Prepare for even colder weather Wednesday with more snow in the forecast shortly after the D.C. region experienced its first real snowstorm in two years earlier in the week.

The D.C. area is still recovering from the snowstorms on Monday and Tuesday as temperatures dropped and made for icy and potentially dangerous driving conditions.

Starting Wednesday afternoon, winds and dropping temperatures will bring “bitterly cold” conditions, according to 7News First Alert Chief Meteorologist Brian van de Graaff.

When factoring in the winds, it’s going to feel like zero degrees or below in some areas on Wednesday morning. In the afternoon, temperatures are going to feel like the 10s and 20s, he said.

“Not much of a warm up that’s for sure despite plenty of sunshine,” van de Graaff said. “Those wind chills are going to be bitter.”

Thursday will be a little warmer in the 40s before there’s the potential for more snow.

“On Friday it’s looking like a couple of inches of snow are possible,” van de Graaff, said. “Another system on Friday will roll through with some light snow off and on throughout the day.”

Accumulations of 1-3 inches are possible, he said.

Many schools closed and opened late this week in the region as they navigated the snow and icy conditions. The delays continue Wednesday as unsafe driving conditions and cold weather plagued the region, with Montgomery County Public Schools even canceling classes last minute just before 8 a.m.

There were dozens of flights at Reagan National airport delayed or canceled as travelers are urged to continue to check the status of flights due to the chilly conditions. There are flight cancellations across the region at Baltimore International Thurgood Marshall Airport and Dulles International Airport.

Commuters that rely on MARC, VRE and Metro trains should also be checking for delays throughout the week. There was a 20 minute delayed VRE train Wednesday morning due to a frozen switch issue.

Metro trains are also seeing delays Wednesday although it is unclear if those delays were weather related. Similarly, there are also mechanical and mainline switch issues on MARC that are causing delays/cancellations.

How to dress for the cold

The spanking cold temperatures left people in the nation’s capital contemplating how to dress for the weather.

While the adage “dress in layers” is well-known, frigid temperatures have merited research on how people dress in the coldest places on earth.

Swoop Antarctica, a travel company specializing in excursions to frozen destinations, offers specifics on dressing in layers.

The base layer should be a quick-drying, thin layer — or two — that sits close to the skin. Merino wool, synthetic long johns or a top and bottom, as well as thin wool socks — complete the first layer.

The middle layer provides insulation, and can be peeled off if the wearer gets too warm. The insulation later includes a fleece or body warmer vest, or both. Comfortable pants — but not jeans — thick socks, and thin gloves provide the warmth.

The outer layer should be windproof and waterproof, to keep the wearer dry — including a parka, snow or ski pants, and waterproof mittens. A balaclava or scarf wrapped around your mouth harnesses the warmth of your breath. Rubber boots complete the outer layer.

Full forecast

WEDNESDAY:

COLD ALERT

Sunny, Very Cold

Highs: Upper 20s/Low 30s

Wind Chills: Single digits to 20s

Winds: West 5-15, Gusts 20 mph

Despite abundant sunshine, the day will feature bitterly cold temperatures and wind chills. Winds out of the northwest will be around 5 to 10 mph, but wind chills will make it feel like the 10s and 20s. Any accumulating snow from Tuesday will likely stick around for a few days.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

Mainly Clear

Lows: 12-20

Winds: Southwest 5 mph

We’re in for another very cold night with temperatures well below freezing. Any snow melt today will refreeze tonight, so watch for patches of ice tonight and early Thursday morning.



THURSDAY:

Mostly Cloudy

Highs: 35-40

Winds: Southwest 5-10 mph

Mostly cloudy and cold with an increasing chance for scattered snow showers overnight, as our next weather maker approaches.

FRIDAY:

WINTER ALERT

Snow Likely

Highs: 31-36

Winds: Northeast 5-10 mph

Plan for another round of snow Friday. Snow will develop overnight, so snow is possible for the Friday morning commute. Light snow will continue through the afternoon and will come to an end by 7 p.m. Accumulations of 1-3″ are possible. Our team will monitor snowfall trends and provide updates, as new information comes in.

THIS WEEKEND:

The upcoming weekend is trending very cold and blustery. Temperatures will likely be below freezing throughout the weekend with wind chills in the single digits and teens. A pattern change is expected next week with high temperatures Tuesday back into the upper 40s with highs in the upper 50s by the end of the week.

Current radar

WTOP’s Neal Augenstein contributed to this report.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.