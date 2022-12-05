Holidays: ’12 days of Christmas’ gift inflation? | Holiday procrastinators are back | Holiday travel upended | TSA travel tips | Which grocery stores are open
Home » Weather News » Foggy stretch expected in…

Foggy stretch expected in Blue Ridge this week

Chad Merrill

December 5, 2022, 6:33 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Just as D.C. enters the first full workweek of meteorological winter, Mother Nature will remind the region that dark days are ahead. The reason: a stubborn pattern will bring a stretch of dense foggy days to the nearby Blue Ridge.

Monday promises a typical early December day with plentiful sunshine and highs near the climatological average of 52 degrees. The pattern change will begin late Monday night as an approaching warm front brings clouds, drizzle and enough moisture to trigger fog development in the Blue Ridge.

Historically, the months of November through January are the optimal three months for dense fog events in the Blue Ridge. December has the third highest number of dense fog events of the year.

Historical dense fog trends during the year in the Blue Ridge showing a peak in November through January. (Courtesy NOAA)

Tuesday through midday Thursday will be a battle between warm air approaching from the south and an increasingly colder air mass to the north that will seep south toward the D.C. metro. This air mass battle promises not only drizzle and occasional light rain, but also fog and poor driving conditions in the Blue Ridge.

As a matter of fact, visibility will stay under one mile Tuesday morning through midday Thursday along the Blue Ridge spine.

Motorists traveling Skyline Drive and the stretch of real estate on Interstate 66 and 70 over the Blue Ridge should keep in mind the poor visibility factor when planning the morning and evening commutes each day. Also, high beams will only make it more difficult to navigate roads in the Blue Ridge during this foggy stretch.

Chad Merrill

Chad Merrill is a meteorologist and digital weather content producer for WTOP. Prior to joining WTOP, Chad was a meteorologist in the private industry and television. He loves to share his passion with listeners and readers and is eager to hear from anyone who has any weather questions!

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | Local News | Weather News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up