Iranian fires missiles at air base hosting US forces in Jordan

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Jordan said Wednesday it shot down five incoming missiles launched by Iran targeting an…

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Jordan said Wednesday it shot down five incoming missiles launched by Iran targeting an area that’s home to an air base that hosts U.S. forces.

Jordan’s state-run Petra news agency carried the statement from its military.

It said there were no injuries in the attack and that explosives experts had examined the debris from the interceptions.

Iran said it targeted the Muwaffaq Salti Air Base. That air base has hosted American F-35 fighter jets and other aircraft.

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