DC area sees high temps, humidity and heat indexes ahead of some afternoon storms

Another day of high humidity and temperatures that could feel like more than 100 degrees are in the cards for the D.C. area. The only potential break will be a few scattered thunderstorms Thursday afternoon.

A heat advisory is expected to begin for most of the metro area along and east of Interstate 95 at 11 a.m. lasting through 8 p.m.

Storm Team4 meteorologist Doug Kammerer said we can already feel the humidity likely to drive our heat indexes upward of 100 degrees.

“We’re going to see that right on through the morning hours into the afternoon,” Kammerer said. “I’m going for a high temperature in the mid-90s, going 96-97 (degrees) in the city.”

The chance of scattered thunderstorms also increased to 40% from yesterday, with Storm Team4 expecting showers to fall along and east of I-95 during the afternoon.

Forecast

Wednesday overnight: Mainly clear. Muggy. Fog in rural areas. Winds out of the southwest at 5 mph to 10 mph. Lows: 70 to 78.

Thursday: Hot and humid. Heat index of 98 to 102. Widely scattered afternoon storms. Chance of rain: 40%. Highs: 92 to 98.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Slightly less humidity. Hot and sunny, with highs in the mid 90s and heat indexes near 100.

Saturday: Sunny, and very hot. A stray storm is possible. Highs in the mid to upper 90s. Heat indexes near 105.

Sunday: Dangerously hot and humid with a pop-up thunderstorm possible. Highs in the mid to upper 90s. Heat indexes 105 to near 110.