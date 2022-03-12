Winter weather brings blizzard-like conditions, winter storm advisory to DC area

Storm Team4 meteorologist Briana Bermensolo says that the falling temperatures and increasing snow totals will bring through blizzard-like conditions to the region.

A weekend of time changes, spring weather and winter snows are in the cards for the D.C. region this Saturday. Here’s what you need to know.

A winter weather advisory goes into effect Saturday morning at 7 a.m. for most of the region, as areas of Virginia’s Blue Ridge prepare for a blizzard that could bring snow accumulations of up to 10 inches.

The National Weather Service also issued a wind advisory for the entire D.C. region, which goes into effect in parts of the region at 6 a.m. on Saturday.

Across the D.C. area, snow totals are expected to vary, with much of D.C. seeing roughly two inches of snow.

With the ground being warm from Friday’s mild temperatures, Storm Team4 meteorologist Mike Stinneford said snow will stick to grass first but as temperatures drop, roads could become slick.

Storm Team4 meteorologist Briana Bermensolo says that the falling temperatures and increasing snow totals will bring through blizzard-like conditions to the region.

“Gusty winds could create blowing snow conditions for drivers,” she said. “Wind speeds will be anywhere between 40-60 mph through Saturday afternoon and evening.”

Stinneford said snow could be heavy at times Saturday morning, with showers tapering off into flurries by the afternoon.

A hard freeze is possible Saturday night into Sunday morning.

“Any left over water and slush will freeze, and roads could become treacherous,” Stinneford said.

But there is no need to worry about staying too long in our winter wonderland. Monday, as clocks begin to spring forward and daylight saving time begins, our weather will make the change too.

Radar

Forecast

SATURDAY MORNING: Rain changing to sleet and snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Becoming windy and sharply colder with temperatures falling into the 30s.

SATURDAY AFTERNOON: Snow showers tapering off to flurries. Windy and bitterly cold with temperatures falling into the 20s by sunset. 1 to 4 inches of snow are possible in the immediate metro area, with 3 to 8 inches possible north and west.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Becoming clear. Bitterly cold. Lows in the teens to lower 20s.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny and cold. Highs in the 30s to lower 40s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer. Highs 55 to 60.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.