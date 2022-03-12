RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Russians push toward Kyiv | More US troops deploy overseas in wake of Ukraine invasion | US slashes Russia trade status | How to support Ukraine
Home » Washington, DC Weather » Area snowfall from Saturday's…

Area snowfall from Saturday’s winter storm

Joshua Barlow | jbarlow@wtop.com

March 12, 2022, 5:30 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A brief but intense winter storm brought a quick accumulation of snow to the D.C. region. Here is a partial listing of how that snow was spread out by Saturday afternoon. (Data from the National Weather Service)

(Photo Dave Dildine)

Washington, D.C.

  • DC National Zoo – 1.5″

Maryland

  • New Market (Frederick County) – 6.3″
  • New Windsor (Carroll County) – 6″
  • Bellegrove (Alleghany County)
  • Hagerstown (Washington County) – 4.5″
  • Parkton (Baltimore County) – 4.4″
  • Poolesville (Montgomery County) – 3.5″
  • Columbia (Howard County) – 2″
  • BWI Airport (Anne Arundel County) – 0.4″

Virginia

  • Berryville (Clarke County) – 4.3″
  • Massanutten (Rockingham County) – 4.2″
  • Ashburn (Loudoun County) – 4.1″
  • Riverton (Warren County) – 3.8″
  • Opal (Fauquier County) – 3″
  • Chantilly (Fairfax County) – 2.3″
  • Reagan National Airport (Arlington County) – 0.8″

Current conditions:

 

Joshua Barlow

Joshua Barlow is a writer, composer, and producer who has worked for CGTN, Atlantic Public Media, and National Public Radio. He lives in Northeast Washington, D.C., where he pays attention to developments in his neighborhood, economic issues, and social justice.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

USPS, GSA expand PIV card services to post offices outside DC area this summer

VA’s digital transformation is the new CIO’s ‘North Star’ goal

Omnibus spending bill sets higher maximum salaries for some VA health care workers

VA plan to rethink real-estate footprint calls for closing some medical facilities, building others

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up