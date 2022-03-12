Area snowfall from Saturday’s winter storm

A brief but intense winter storm brought a quick accumulation of snow to the D.C. region. Here is a partial listing of how that snow was spread out by Saturday afternoon. (Data from the National Weather Service)
Washington, D.C.
- DC National Zoo – 1.5″
Maryland
- New Market (Frederick County) – 6.3″
- New Windsor (Carroll County) – 6″
- Bellegrove (Alleghany County)
- Hagerstown (Washington County) – 4.5″
- Parkton (Baltimore County) – 4.4″
- Poolesville (Montgomery County) – 3.5″
- Columbia (Howard County) – 2″
- BWI Airport (Anne Arundel County) – 0.4″
Virginia
- Berryville (Clarke County) – 4.3″
- Massanutten (Rockingham County) – 4.2″
- Ashburn (Loudoun County) – 4.1″
- Riverton (Warren County) – 3.8″
- Opal (Fauquier County) – 3″
- Chantilly (Fairfax County) – 2.3″
- Reagan National Airport (Arlington County) – 0.8″
Current conditions:
