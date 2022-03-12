Area snowfall from Saturday’s winter storm

A brief but intense winter storm brought a quick accumulation of snow to the D.C. region. Here is a partial listing of how that snow was spread out.

Joshua Barlow is a writer, composer, and producer who has worked for CGTN, Atlantic Public Media, and National Public Radio. He lives in Northeast Washington, D.C., where he pays attention to developments in his neighborhood, economic issues, and social justice.

