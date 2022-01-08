CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Local universities expand booster requirements | MCPS dumps formula for virtual class shift | No mask, vaccine mandates in Va. House | Latest numbers
More wintry weather: Freezing rain forecast Sunday morning in Md. and Va.

Jessica Kronzer | jkronzer@wtop.com

January 8, 2022, 6:06 AM

Snow from last week is still on the ground in some places, but the district isn’t done with icy roads and delays just yet. The National Weather Service placed some areas, mostly west of D.C., under a winter weather advisory Sunday morning with freezing rain and sleet predicted.

  • Around one-tenth of an inch of ice is expected to accumulate.
  • The freezing rain is expected to hit the D.C. area from 6 a.m. to noon Sunday.
  • Expect icy roads, worsened by the cold weather leading up to the storm.
  • A potential for power outages.

The weather will impact parts of the WTOP listening area in central and northeastern Maryland, including Baltimore, and Loudoun County, Virginia.

The weather will also come through parts of Frederick and Montgomery counties in Maryland.

Around one-tenth of an inch of ice is expected to accumulate Sunday morning.

Nearly a week after snowstorms took power out in parts of the D.C. area, some Northern Virginia residents (mostly in Stafford County) are still waiting for service to turn back on as the next storm looms with the potential for power outages on Sunday.

ROAD CONDITIONS

With wind chills in the teens Friday and Saturday, drivers should plan for icy roads Sunday morning. People driving on the highways are advised to be careful.

FORECAST

Saturday: Sunny and cold with lighter winds. Highs in the low to mid 30s.

Saturday night: Some clouds, cold. Wind 5 to 10 mph. Low is 19.

Sunday: A chance of freezing rain and sleet in the morning, becoming all rain by noon. Wind 5 to 15 mph. Highs upper 30s to mid 40s.

Monday: Sunny, windy and cold. Highs in the upper 30s. Wind chills in the 20s.

Tuesday: Sunny. Colder. Highs near 30. Windy. Wind chills in the teens.

CURRENT CONDITIONS

Jessica Kronzer

Jessica Kronzer graduated from James Madison University in May 2021 after studying media and politics. She enjoys covering politics, advocacy and compelling human-interest stories.

