After week of winter storms, Va. power companies work to restore power to customers

Power companies in Virginia hope that the calmer weekend weather will allow crews to restore power to residents after this week’s winter storms.

Dominion Energy Spokesperson Peggy Fox told WTOP as of Saturday morning, 2,000 customers are without power in Northern Virginia, with more than half are living in Stafford County.

Some customers will have their electricity restored Saturday, Fox said, adding that they have been contacted directly. The push to get power restored as quickly as possible comes as some residents have been without electricity since Sunday when the first storm hit the region.

“We know how frustrating it has been trying to get a precise answer to when their lights will be back on,” Fox said. “As we work to restore power, we continue to uncover more damage, so that’s what’s shifted how long we believe it will take to get power restored.”

Meanwhile, the Rappahannock Electric Cooperative, which services 22 Virginia counties, said Friday that nearly 21,000 customers are still in the dark.

REC estimates that most outages will be restored by the end of the weekend, with some smaller scattered outages continuing into next week.

According to a press release, mutual aid crews from across the country will work together with REC’s workers to make repairs and restore service.

“For those still without power, we have not forgotten you,” Casey Hollins of REC said. “Crews continue to make repairs and restore power as quickly and safely as they can.”

Saturday’s conditions will help crews work as it will be sunny with light winds. Temperatures are expected to reach the low to mid 30s. On Sunday, there is a chance for freezing rain and sleet in the morning hours before becoming all rain in the afternoon.

