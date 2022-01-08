CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Local universities expand booster requirements | MCPS dumps formula for virtual class shift | No mask, vaccine mandates in Va. House | Latest numbers
Home » Virginia News » After week of winter…

After week of winter storms, Va. power companies work to restore power to customers

Lauren Hamilton | lhamilton@wtop.com

January 8, 2022, 2:30 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
Power crews work to get the power back on for residents in Louisa County, Virginia. (Courtesy Rappahannock Electric Cooperative)

Power companies in Virginia hope that the calmer weekend weather will allow crews to restore power to residents after this week’s winter storms.

Dominion Energy Spokesperson Peggy Fox told WTOP as of Saturday morning, 2,000 customers are without power in Northern Virginia, with more than half are living in Stafford County.

Some customers will have their electricity restored Saturday, Fox said, adding that they have been contacted directly. The push to get power restored as quickly as possible comes as some residents have been without electricity since Sunday when the first storm hit the region.

“We know how frustrating it has been trying to get a precise answer to when their lights will be back on,” Fox said. “As we work to restore power, we continue to uncover more damage, so that’s what’s shifted how long we believe it will take to get power restored.”

Meanwhile, the Rappahannock Electric Cooperative, which services 22 Virginia counties, said Friday that nearly 21,000 customers are still in the dark.

REC estimates that most outages will be restored by the end of the weekend, with some smaller scattered outages continuing into next week.

According to a press release, mutual aid crews from across the country will work together with REC’s workers to make repairs and restore service.

“For those still without power, we have not forgotten you,” Casey Hollins of REC said. “Crews continue to make repairs and restore power as quickly and safely as they can.”

Saturday’s conditions will help crews work as it will be sunny with light winds. Temperatures are expected to reach the low to mid 30s. On Sunday, there is a chance for freezing rain and sleet in the morning hours before becoming all rain in the afternoon.

Power outages

Lauren Hamilton

Lauren Hamilton is an Associate Producer at WTOP. She is a senior student at the University of Maryland, having written for a variety of campus publications and as a reporter at the campus radio station, WMUC 88.1. She began as an intern with WTOP in the summer of 2021.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Retirement processing times rise again at end of 2021

Pentagon Reservation raises health protection policy level as Omicron spreads

For second time in a week, federal offices in D.C. region closed

Appeals court deals another blow to contractor vaccine mandate

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up