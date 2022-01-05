ONE YEAR AFTER JAN. 6: National day of infamy | Jan. 6 looms over Capitol | Mini documentary | Photo retrospective | Persistent misinformation
It’s back: More snow in the forecast for the DC region

Zeke Hartner | zhartner@wtop.com

January 5, 2022, 4:58 PM

As the D.C. region still reels from the snowstorm earlier this week that caused a miles-long back up on Interstate 95 in Virginia and stranded some drivers for more than 24 hours, more snow is in the forecast this week.

Storm Team4 Meteorologist Matt Ritter said the system is expected to move into the region Thursday evening and begin as a mix of rain and snow before shifting to all snow before midnight.

The good news is this system won’t have the same potential for serious impact as the one that hit at the beginning of the week.

“The system will not have the available moisture or the energy to do what the last one did, so it looks like a more typical storm for our area with accumulations on the order of 1″to 4″ with only isolated higher amounts,” Ritter said.

The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for the D.C. metro area from Thursday night into Friday morning.

Ahead of the system’s arrival, the region is still dealing with the melt and refreeze of the snow from Monday’s snowfall. Ritter said there was a decent amount of snowmelt on Wednesday, and drivers should be cautious in valleys, overpasses and bridges, but otherwise there will not be a hard freeze Wednesday night.

Thursday will be mostly dry and see highs in the upper 30s to low 40s before the snow moves in and temperatures fall again, so those looking to treat their sidewalks or walkways should try to do so before Thursday evening.

Skies will be clear on Friday after the snowfall, but it will be blustery and cold, with highs in the low 30s.

Radar

Forecast

Wednesday evening: Partial clearing early, then increasing clouds again late. Cold with icy spots. Temperatures in the upper 30s.

Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy. Cold. More icy spots. Lows: upper 20s to low 30s.

Thursday: Cloudy and chilly. Mix of snow and light rain arriving during the evening, changing over to all snow at night. Highs: upper 30s to low 40s.

Friday: Snow ending in the morning after 1″ to 4″ accumulation. Clearing skies but blustery and cold. Highs: low 30s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Brisk and cold. Highs: mid to upper 30s.

