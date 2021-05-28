More storms on the way for DC Memorial Day weekend

If you were hoping for glorious weather during your Memorial Day weekend getaway, we have unfortunate news: Showers and thunderstorms are expected Friday afternoon and we probably won't see the sun until Monday.

If you were hoping for glorious weather for your Memorial Day weekend getaway, we have unfortunate news: Showers and thunderstorms are expected Friday afternoon and we probably won’t see the sun until Monday.

NBC Washington Meteorologist Matt Ritter said the storms “could be strong or severe with heavy rain and damaging wind gusts.”

Then, since we can’t have nice things, Ritter said a cold front will move in Friday night as the rain continues dropping temperatures, which will then stay below average Saturday and Sunday while scattered showers and drizzle continue.

According to NBC Washington Meteorologist Chuck Bell, the struggle for Saturday and Sunday will be to get above 60, which is 20 degrees cooler than average.

One bright spot (pun intended): Sunshine will return for Memorial Day and Tuesday. Afternoon highs should return to the mid-70s to near 80, Bell said.

As for the Maryland and Delaware beaches this weekend, there are still high rain chances for them through Saturday evening with high temperatures in the low 60s, according to Bell.

For Virginia beaches, Bell said there’s a high chance for Saturday, but those areas should get more sunshine on Sunday. Temperatures will be near 80 Saturday but stay in the mid- to upper 60s on Sunday.

Friday: Increasing clouds. Showers and thunderstorms arriving midafternoon and into the evening. Some storms could be strong or severe, and rain could be heavy at times. Highs: Mid- to upper 70s.

Friday night: Showers and a few thunderstorms. Some rain could be heavy. Turning sharply cooler. Lows: Low 50s.

Saturday: Cloudy with lingering showers and unseasonably cool, damp and breezy. Highs: Upper 50s to near 60.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers. Still unseasonably cool. Highs: Upper 50s to low 60s.

Monday/Memorial Day: Becoming mostly sunny. Milder and more seasonable. Highs: Low-to-mid 70s.

