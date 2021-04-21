CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Biden to push shots for all | New vaccine advisor for Prince George's Co. | Region's vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Storms roll through DC region as cold front, winds move in

Rick Massimo | rmassimo@wtop.com

April 21, 2021, 2:05 PM

A cold front is moving through the D.C. area Wednesday, and it’s bringing along high winds and, in some cases, severe thunderstorms.

Storm Team 4 meteorologist Matt Ritter said the highs for Wednesday have already been reached, and the afternoon will see steadily falling temperatures, with freezing possible Wednesday night.

The cold front is setting off “a broken line of thunderstorms near and parallel to the I-95 corridor,” Ritter said, moving over the bay onto the Eastern Shore.

A freeze warning has been posted for the U.S. 15 and I-81 corridors for Wednesday night, Ritter said, and the cold isn’t ending there: It’s going to be unseasonably cold Thursday, with the possibility of some showers as well. It’ll be a bit milder, with calmer winds, on Friday, he added.

Forecast

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, with a few scattered showers or thunderstorms, mostly east of I-95. Becoming colder, with strong, gusty winds. Temperatures falling from the 60s through the 50s.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Gradual clearing; unseasonably cold and blustery. Freezing temperatures likely near and west of US-15. Lows in the upper 20s in the far northwestern suburbs, and the mid-30s in the cities.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny early, then a mix of clouds and sun. Unseasonably brisk and chilly, with a few passing showers or sprinkles. Highs in the low to mid-50s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and milder; not as windy. Highs in the low to mid-60s.

Current conditions

