Some sunny weather in store for DC area before wintry mix later this week

After a cold, rainy night in the D.C. area, skies are expected to clear up Tuesday. But the clouds and snowy weather are not out of here just yet.

Tuesday will be partly sunny and breezy. However, a winter weather advisory is in effect until 7 a.m. in Frederick and Carroll counties in Maryland, and in northwest Montgomery and northwest Howard counties. A winter weather advisory is also in effect in western Loudoun County in Virginia until 7 a.m.

The region is in for some snow Wednesday night.

“Skies will cloud up on Wednesday, with snow moving in Wednesday night and then mixing with sleet and freezing rain on Thursday,” Storm Team4 Mike Stinneford said.

There is a possibility of significant accumulations of snow and sleet Wednesday night and Thursday.

“It looks like we can have a wintry mess on our hands for Thursday, with snow, sleet and rain,” Storm Team4 meteorologist Lauryn Ricketts said. “It’ll eventually change to rain by Friday morning.”

Tuesday: Morning rain ends before daybreak, becoming partly sunny. Highs in mid-40s to low 50s I-95 and east. Becoming breezy after lunch, with winds from the northwest at 10 to 30 mph.

Wednesday: Partly sunny with afternoon clouds. Highs in the mid-30s.

Thursday: Wintry mix through the day. Highs in the 30s.

