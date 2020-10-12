Rain from Delta continues across DC area

The rain that began Sunday from the remnants of Hurricane Delta will continue Monday across the D.C. area.

The heaviest and steadiest rain will fall through the morning, tapering to scattered light showers and patchy drizzle by this afternoon, Storm Team4 meteorologist Lauryn Ricketts said.

She forecasts “breezy conditions” at times through the day, with “low clouds and lots of fog” and some minor flooding “still possible.”

“It is going to be a soggy day across the region,” said Ricketts.

Storm Team4 meteorologist Matt Ritter forecasts the rain will “end completely overnight.”

The total rainfall will amount to anywhere from an inch to 2.5 inches, depending on the area, according to Storm Team4 meteorologist Somara Theodore.

She said areas east of Interstate 95 would get the most rain and that areas prone to flooding should be “cautious and aware.”

The rain is leftover from the former Hurricane Delta, which hit the Gulf Coast on Friday as a Category 2 storm.

Forecast:

Monday: Rain in the morning, tapering off through the day. Humid. Temperatures in the 50s and 60s.

Monday night: Showers ending. Mostly cloudy, cool and damp. Temperatures in the 50s and 60s.

Tuesday: Decreasing clouds, lower humidity. Breezy, with gusts to 25 miles per hour. Temperatures in the low to mid 70s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Temperatures in the low to mid 70s.

Thursday: Beautiful and comfortable, sunshine. Temperatures in the mid 70s.

Current conditions: