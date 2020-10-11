CORONAVIRUS NEWS: COVID-19 frontline workers honored with art | White House ups virus aid offer, resume talks | Latest test results in DC region
Home » Washington, DC Weather » Heavy rain expected for…

Heavy rain expected for DC area from remnants of Delta

Matt Small

October 11, 2020, 7:16 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Rain from post-tropical cyclone Delta is due to soak the D.C. area Sunday and Monday.

Rain chances increase from the south to the north through Sunday morning, Storm Team4 Meteorologist Lauryn Ricketts said.

She said rain will be across the entire D.C. region by the afternoon and continue “through the overnight and into your Monday.”

“Expect up to about 2 to 2.5 inches of rain across the area with some locally higher amounts,” said Ricketts.

The storm’s intensity is forecast to decrease through the day Monday.

She said flooding doesn’t look to be “much of a concern, but we still could see some flooding issues in poor drainage areas as well as some streams and creeks.”

The Weather Prediction Center in College Park, Maryland, said in a 4 a.m. advisory that the once-major hurricane is expected to drop 3 to 6 inches of rain on parts of Georgia, the Carolinas and Virginia.

Delta hit the Gulf Coast on Friday as a Category 2 hurricane.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Forecast:

Sunday: Rain chances increase throughout the day. Steady rain by tonight, heavy in spots. Cloudy, muggy. Temperatures around 70.

Monday: Rain in the morning, tapering off through the day. Humid. Temperatures in the upper 60s.

Tuesday: Decreasing clouds, lower humidity. Temperatures in the low to mid 70s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Temperatures in the low to mid 70s.

Current conditions:

PHOTOS: Hurricane Delta makes landfall in Louisiana

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up