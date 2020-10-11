Heavy rain expected for DC area from remnants of Delta

Rain from post-tropical cyclone Delta is due to soak the D.C. area Sunday and Monday.

Rain chances increase from the south to the north through Sunday morning, Storm Team4 Meteorologist Lauryn Ricketts said.

She said rain will be across the entire D.C. region by the afternoon and continue “through the overnight and into your Monday.”

“Expect up to about 2 to 2.5 inches of rain across the area with some locally higher amounts,” said Ricketts.

The storm’s intensity is forecast to decrease through the day Monday.

She said flooding doesn’t look to be “much of a concern, but we still could see some flooding issues in poor drainage areas as well as some streams and creeks.”

The Weather Prediction Center in College Park, Maryland, said in a 4 a.m. advisory that the once-major hurricane is expected to drop 3 to 6 inches of rain on parts of Georgia, the Carolinas and Virginia.

Delta hit the Gulf Coast on Friday as a Category 2 hurricane.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Forecast:

Sunday: Rain chances increase throughout the day. Steady rain by tonight, heavy in spots. Cloudy, muggy. Temperatures around 70.

Monday: Rain in the morning, tapering off through the day. Humid. Temperatures in the upper 60s.

Tuesday: Decreasing clouds, lower humidity. Temperatures in the low to mid 70s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Temperatures in the low to mid 70s.

Current conditions:

