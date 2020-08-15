Rain only makes cameo so far in weekend of gloomy D.C. weather

A stubborn weather system that has stalled over the D.C. area will fill the sky with clouds and varying degrees of rain through out Saturday.

Gloomy weather is stuck in park over the D.C. region throughout the weekend, with rain anticipated to come in localized spurts — if at all.

“For the remainder of our Saturday, [expect] light to moderate waves of rain [to] push through,” Storm Team4 meteorologist Somara Theodore reported.

Theodore noted that any flooding threats would be concentrated in the southern and central parts of Virginia. The chances that flooding will happen in and around D.C. are minimal, according to Theodore.

One bright side about the recent murky forecast is that the cooler weather has offered a break from the intense heat from earlier in the week.

It will stay cool into Sunday with rain showers, primarily during the first half of the day and again later that night, Theodore said.

The sun will make an appearance again come Monday and Tuesday before chances of rain spike back up mid-week.

“Expect waves of rain, mainly on the lighter side,” said Storm Team4’s Lauryn Ricketts on Saturday. “We will have some hit-or-miss showers today just about anytime, mainly looking at showers as storm chances remain low.”

According to the National Weather Service, there is a 60% chance of precipitation for D.C. on Saturday, with “new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible,”

More torrential rain for the D.C. region will move in late Saturday and persist through early Sunday, with “new precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.”

Ricketts forecasted rain chances would continue overnight through at least the first half of Sunday.

The weather service said it opted not to issue a flash flood watch for the immediate D.C. region. A weather pattern favoring light rain as opposed to the development of heavier thunderstorms, it said, should minimize flood risks in all but central and southern Virginia.

Saturday night: Moderate pockets of rain. Temperatures around upper 60s.

Moderate pockets of rain. Temperatures around upper 60s. Sunday: Rain showers start day, tapering off during the afternoon. Temperatures in the mid 70s.

Rain showers start day, tapering off during the afternoon. Temperatures in the mid 70s. Monday: Partly sunny, 30% chance of a passing storm. Temperatures in the low 80s.

Partly sunny, 30% chance of a passing storm. Temperatures in the low 80s. Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Temperatures in the mid 80s

