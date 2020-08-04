‘Blinding rain’: Isaias brings heavy downpours, tornado threat to DC area

Isaias is bringing torrential rainfall, strong winds and a tornado risk into the D.C. region, with some parts of the area expected to see over 6 inches of rain before the storm clears out by Tuesday evening.

A car passes through a deep puddle on flood-prone Broad Branch Road in Northwest D.C. (WTOP/Dave Dildine) WTOP/Dave Dildine Sandbags are up against the doors of Old Town Books in Alexandria. Old Town is prone to flooding. (WTOP/Melissa Howell) WTOP/Melissa Howell Alexandria businesses get ready for Isaias with sandbags. (WTOP/Melissa Howell) WTOP/Melissa Howell Old Town Alexandria is prone to flooding. The city ran out of sandbags when they were distributed on Aug. 3. (WTOP/Melissa Howell) WTOP/Melissa Howell In Old Town Alexandria, sandbags are placed in front of businesses. (WTOP/Melissa Howell) WTOP/Melissa Howell No Parking signs are seen on historic Ellicott City’s Main Street, anticipating possible flooding from Isaias. Many businesses in this stretch were devastated in 2018 and 2016 floods. WTOP/Neal Augenstein ( 1 /6) Share This Gallery: Share on Facebook. Share on Twitter. Share via email. Print.

Weather Alert: A flash flood warning is in effect until 12:45 p.m. for Anne Arundel, northeastern Prince George’s, and southeastern Baltimore counties. Locations impacted include Baltimore City, BWI Airport, Annapolis and the Naval Academy.

Weather Alert: A flash flood warning is in effect until 11:30 a.m. for south central Anne Arundel, northwestern Calvert, Prince George’s and northeastern Charles counties. Locations impacted include Bowie, Clinton, National Harbor and Andrews Air Force Base..

Weather Alert: A flash flood warning is in effect until 11 a.m. for St. Mary’s and southern Calvert counties. Locations impacted include Leonardtown, St. Marys City and Lexington Park.

Baltimore is now facing the worst of Isaias as the storm races up the East Coast, dumping over 3 inches of rain and spawning tornadoes throughout the region.

Tropical Storm Isaias — which made landfall in North Carolina last night as a hurricane with winds near 85 mph — continues to bring a flood threat to millions along the Interstate 95 corridor, the bulk of which remains under a tropical storm warning.

Forecasters are still warning of a flood risk in the District and suburbs, though the storm’s heaviest band has cleared the area and conditions near the nation’s capital should start to calm over the coming hours as Isaias’ center crosses over the Delmarva.

Here’s what you need to know:

“Expect blinding rain,” said NBC Washington forecaster Briana Bermensolo. Heavy rainfall and flooding with be the biggest risk from Isaias for millions, with between 3 and 6 inches forecast in total by Tuesday evening.

said NBC Washington forecaster Briana Bermensolo. Heavy rainfall and flooding with be the biggest risk from Isaias for millions, with between 3 and 6 inches forecast in total by Tuesday evening. Tornado threat: Isaias’ stronger bands will carry a risk of short-lived tornadoes, particularly east of I-95. In Maryland, Baltimore, Harford, Calvert and St. Mary’s counties, including Baltimore City, are still under a Tornado Watch until noon.

Isaias’ stronger bands will carry a risk of short-lived tornadoes, particularly east of I-95. In Maryland, Baltimore, Harford, Calvert and St. Mary’s counties, including Baltimore City, are still under a Tornado Watch until noon. Tropical storm conditions: Winds of between 30 and 45 mph threaten power outages in the D.C. metro region. Gusts of up to 70 mph are possible along the coastal Chesapeake and Eastern Shore, where a 1 to 2-foot storm surge and tidal flooding are also of concern.

Isaias is moving quickly as it cuts across the Chesapeake, dumping up to 6 inches of rain in the WTOP listening area before the storm ultimately moves off to the north on Tuesday afternoon — with a lasting risk for flash flooding and power outages.

The storm’s center will track to the east of D.C. mid to late morning, when winds will pick up to between 40 and 50 mph near the nation’s capital, peaking close to 70 mph around Annapolis and Southern Maryland. National Weather Service meteorologist Chris strong called it an “increasingly dangerous situation.”

Rain from Isaias overspread the area around midnight like expected, but the storm is also proving a prolific tornado producer from southeastern Virginia into southern Maryland.

Intense thunderstorms spawned at least nine suspected tornadoes overnight from Southern Maryland to the Hampton Roads area of Virginia.

In Suffolk, Virginia, multiple homes were damaged by falling trees, and city officials received reports of a possible tornado. A fire station downtown sustained damage including broken window, and photos posted by city officials showed a pile of bricks lying next to a damaged business.

DOWNTOWN SUFFOLK DAMAGE: Storefronts along W Washington street took a hard hit during the storm. This is the Brandon House. Most of the front windows are blown out. A look at the damage coming up on #13newsnow pic.twitter.com/vv9oZt3KH1 — Allison Bazzle 13News Now (@13AllisonBazzle) August 4, 2020

Trees were downed, cars were crushed and at least one home damaged in the vicinity of Lexington Park, Maryland, after a tornado was sighted near Leonardtown just before 7 a.m. according to a report submitted to the weather service.

A 911 call center also heard of trees down near Chesapeake Beach after several tornado-warned cells moved through Calvert County early Tuesday morning.

Thousands of outages have been observed in Northern Virginia. More than 115,000 customers are in the dark throughout the whole state, particularly from Richmond to Virginia Beach, who were among the first to face the brunt of Isaias in the overnight hours.

Southern Maryland had already seen between 3 and 5 inches of rain by daybreak, according to radar estimates, with more on the way. The St. Mary’s River has already topped its banks to near-historic levels, forcing a closure on Md. Route 5 in Callaway.

Read more: What should be in your emergency kit

Mass transit and roads

Traffic on the Chesapeake Bay Bridge has been completely stopped in both directions due to high winds.

In Washington, Metro will limit some access to riders as part of its severe weather plan. The Cleveland Park Metro station will be closed Tuesday, since that station’s entrances are in an area prone to flash flooding. The north entrance to King Street station will be closed.

Riders are advised of the potential for weather-related delays and should anticipate service adjustments, though Metro said it plans to operate on a normal schedule.

Virginia Railway Express’ Manassas Line train 328 is stopped after striking a tree blocking the track. Train 330 may have to couple with train 328. Expect over an hour of delay to both trains.

VRE is operating on an S schedule. All trains marked with an “S” in addition to Fredericksburg line trains 300 and 307 are running.

Heavy rainfall will likely lead to widespread high water on flood-prone highways as Isaias’ heavier bands continue to move in. Remember: Turn around, don’t drown — only a foot of rushing water is enough to strand some vehicles.

Flooding is hampering traffic on I-295, where southbound commuters are being diverted to the exit ramp at Malcolm X Avenue to avoid high-standing water. Eastbound travelers on I-66 should avoid the left side of the highway before US-50/Fairfax (Exit 57) due to water described by a listener as “impassable.”

In Owings, northbound Md. Route 4 is closed after Route 2 due to flooding. Chesapeake Beach Road is also closed for high water both ways south of Solomons Island Road.

For the latest road and traffic conditions, see WTOP’s traffic page or listen to updates every 10 minutes online or on the air at 103.5 FM. Submit traffic tips by calling 866-304-WTOP or tagging @WTOPtraffic on Twitter.

Preparing for severe weather

Power companies across the D.C. area have been preparing ahead of the storm and advise those in the storm’s path to do the same.

D.C. coronavirus testing sites, as well as several in Virginia and Maryland, are closed on Tuesday in anticipation of bad weather.

Ray Whatley, acting emergency manager for the city of Alexandria, Virginia, said they’ve been warning and helping those at the end of King Street, which has seen extensive flooding before. Storm preparation included bringing in tables added for outdoor dining during the pandemic.

In Virginia Beach, much of the city will be closed Tuesday, so people will be encouraged to stay home, Deputy City Manager for Public Safety Steve Cover said.

The southern area of Virginia Beach is prone to flooding from wind-driven tides, and Cover said high-water vehicles are in position in the area in case people need to be evacuated.

Ellicott City, Maryland’s Main Street is preparing for the worst, as the area is still recovering from recent floods.

The area is still recovering from devastating floods in 2016 and 2018. The Ellicott City Safe and Sound project has removed 12 tons of debris from streams in the watershed over the past year and a half to help prevent flooding in the area.

Tiber River, which flows along Main Street is higher/faster than a few hours ago, but culverts, sewers are handling rain so far in historic (and flood-prone) Ellicott City. Stay @WTOP for weather updates. pic.twitter.com/jXYqrQ5USp — Neal Augenstein (@AugensteinWTOP) August 4, 2020

Isaias killed two people in the Caribbean and roughed up the Bahamas but remained at sea as it brushed past Florida over the weekend, providing some welcome relief to emergency managers who had to accommodate mask-wearing evacuees in storm shelters.

The storm set off flooding and sparked five home fires at the site of its landfall in Ocean Isle Beach, North Carolina. More than 500,000 customers have lost electricity, most of them in North Carolina and Virginia.

As the storm neared the shore, a gauge on a pier in Myrtle Beach recorded its third highest water level since it was set up in 1976. Only Hurricane Hugo in 1989 and Hurricane Matthew in 2016 pushed more salt water inland.

Boats are piled on each other at the Southport Marina following the effects of Hurricane Isaias in Southport, N.C., Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome) AP/Gerry Broome Debris covers the sidewalk in Southport, N.C. as hurricane Isaias moved through North Carolina early Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020. (WECT-TV via AP) AP/WECT_TV A man uses his phone to record video of floodwaters on Ocean Blvd. August 3, 2020 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Hurricane Isaias continued to move north along the U.S. eastern seaboard. (Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images) Getty Images/Sean Rayford People walk through floodwaters on Ocean Blvd. August 3, 2020 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Hurricane Isaias continued to move north along the U.S. eastern seaboard. (Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images) Getty Images/Sean Rayford A vehicle passes Sams Corner during heavy rains on August 3, 2020 in Garden City, South Carolina. Hurricane Isaias continued to move north along the U.S. eastern seaboard. (Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images) Getty Images/Sean Rayford People walk on the flooded Sea Mountain Highway in North Myrtle Beach, S.C., as Isaias neared the Carolinas on Monday night, Aug. 3, 2020. (Jason Lee/The Sun News via AP) AP/JASON LEE A woman walks through floodwaters on Ocean Boulevard August 3, 2020 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Hurricane Isaias continued to move north along the U.S. eastern seaboard. (Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images) Getty Images/Sean Rayford A person watches waves crashing against the Pier at Garden City August 3, 2020 in Garden City, South Carolina. Hurricane Isaias continued to move north along the U.S. eastern seaboard. (Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images) Getty Images/Sean Rayford Michael Bledsoe, far left, sells sandbags as Tropical Storm Isaias approaches in Wilmington, N.C., Monday, Aug. 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome) AP/Gerry Broome A sign warns of possible flooding due to Tropical Storm Isaias on August 3, 2020 in Garden City, South Carolina. Hurricane Isaias continued to move north along the U.S. eastern seaboard. (Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images) Getty Images/Sean Rayford ( 1 /10) Share This Gallery: Share on Facebook. Share on Twitter. Share via email. Print.

WTOP’s Valerie Bonk, Dan Friedell, Kristi King and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Forecast

Tuesday: Tropical storm conditions with steady rain and strong wind gusts, especially in coastal areas. Highs in the upper 70s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and less humid as Isaias moves north. Highs in the mid-80s.

Thursday: Sunny, with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid-80s.

Friday: Partly cloudy, with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid- to upper 80s.

Current conditions

Power outages