DC area hit with steady rain, slick commute

Steady rain late Thursday night into Friday morning has made for a tough commute in the D.C. region.

Steady rain late Thursday night into Friday morning has made for a tough commute in the D.C. region.

Wet conditions have led to high standing water on some roadways, such as DC-295 near Benning Road in the District. The slick roadways, in tandem with some commuters overdriving the conditions, have led to an uptick in area crashes.

Essential Travel ONLY – Take Precautions – Wet & Slick Road Conditions throughout @MontgomeryCoMD – rain showers & reduced visibility – Walk w/ Caution, Drive w/ Care …. SLOW DOWN & increase stopping distance – @MCFRS units have responded to several collisions this morning pic.twitter.com/Z9IRsTvdZP — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) April 24, 2020

Rain contributed to a tractor trailer crash on the Capital Beltway that briefly closed the Outer Loop in Bethesda. Traffic in the area remains jammed because of a separate tractor trailer crash on the Inner Loop.

#BELTWAY: Inner Loop I-495 after MD-355(#34), CRASH involves a TRACTOR TRAILER blocks 2 RIGHT LANES in #mdtraffic, #vatraffic. Listen Live: https://t.co/CWsSByBIIy — WTOP Traffic (@WTOPtraffic) April 24, 2020

According to Storm Team 4’s Amelia Draper, Friday won’t be a washout.

Showers are expected to continue at times, but as the day wears on, showers will become more scattered by midday with just a chance for afternoon showers and perhaps a rumble of thunder, especially south of the District. Some sun may also develop in spots this afternoon with high temperatures in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

“Saturday is looking dry during the day with rain likely Saturday night,” Draper said. “Rain could be heavy at times late Saturday into early Sunday morning with some storms also possible.”

“Throughout the day on Sunday, a few scattered showers are possible with breezy winds otherwise. More rain is possible on Monday morning with 1 to 2 inches of rain likely by the end of the weekend and beginning of the week,” she said.

CURRENT CONDITIONS

FORECAST

Friday night: Mostly cloudy.

Lows: Mid 40s to Low 50s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, breezy and cool. Showers likely overnight with some heavier rain and a storm possible.

Highs: Low to Mid 60s

Sunday: Showers likely early, then chance for an afternoon/evening showers. Otherwise, cloudy and breezy.

Highs: 60s to Near 70

Monday: A chance of showers early, then partly sunny and breezy.

Highs: Mid 50s to Around 60

Draper said temperatures will stay seasonably cool to the end of April, “So keep those spring jackets handy!”

However, some temps in the 70s are possible next Friday and for the first weekend of May.