Saturday starts with freeze warning for DC area

It will be a chilly start to Saturday, as the D.C. area is under a freeze warning. Whether you’re heading out to the World Series parade or running errands, here’s what you need to know.

The National Weather Service issued a freeze warning for the area from 2 a.m. to 9 a.m. Saturday, with temperatures dipping as low as 30 degrees.

Freeze Warning has been issued for portions of our forecast area where the growing season remains active. Most areas outside the urban centers and away from the tidal waters will see a freeze. pic.twitter.com/KWEC79sJNI — NWS DC/Baltimore (@NWS_BaltWash) November 1, 2019



A Canadian air mass will settle into the area, causing the “freeze zone,” Storm Team4 Steve Prinzivalli said.

Things will warm up Saturday, just in time for the World Series parade in D.C. for the Washington Nationals, with plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the mid to upper 50 degrees.

Chilly temps return Saturday night into early Sunday morning, as a cold front crosses the area. Sunday at 2 a.m. is also the end of daylight saving time, so don’t forget to “fall back.”

Daytime on Sunday will be much like Saturday, with an added bite thanks to a breeze, Prinzivalli said. Sunday will be sunny, with highs in the mid 50s and dipping into the 30s at night.

Forecast

Clear, evening skies over weekend will lead to chilly temperatures, but daytime highs will be in the middle 50 degrees. Monday will be similar to the weekend, with milder air arriving Tuesday bringing temperatures up.

Overnight: Clear and cold with a frost. Lows in the 30s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, less wind and cool. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, breezy and cool. Highs in the mid 50s.

Monday: Sunny. Cool. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Current weather

